Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has fired ANOTHER shot at Leeds United over their transfer policy and pursuit of midfielder Gustavo Hamer, as Daniel Farke’s side plan a separate last-gasp deal.

Leeds have been looking to bounce back in the transfer market from losing star players Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter as they try to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Since raking in more than £100m for the Whites’ talismanic trio over the summer, 49ers Enterprises have sought to fill the gaps in the Championship outfit’s squad.ao

In recent weeks, they have signed wingers Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon, while midfielder Ao Tanaka joined on transfer deadline day.

One man they tried, and seemingly failed, to sign was Blades star Hamer – who joined the Sheffield side last year from Coventry City, despite interest from Leeds.

The Elland Road side reportedly had a £13m bid rejected for the 27-year-old – who was one of the few Blades players to come out of last season’s Premier League relegation campaign with any credit.

Earlier this week, manager Wilder said: “We had a chat with Gus, obviously there’s been speculation regarding him. I don’t know [if Leeds will make another bid]. I really don’t know what they’re thinking.

“Everyone knows what the bid is. They’ve brought in £120m and are trying to nick our player for what the bid is. I don’t know what it was supposed to do but it hasn’t done anything and it hasn’t from Gus’ point of view.”

This was not too dissimilar from his comments about Leeds’ successful efforts to sign their full-back Jayden Bogle – something they achieved for around £5m earlier this summer.

Leeds had two smaller bids knocked back before getting their man, something Wilder wasted no time in bringing back up last week.

“There’s genuine stuff and then the Mickey Mouse stuff that happens. We don’t play those games. We’re straight. If we make a bid for somebody, we go through the front door and deal with it that way. The job is hard enough to play mind games, but for some characters, it does get into them,” he said.

Then, on transfer deadline day, the 56-year-old aimed another potshot at their Yorkshire rivals over Hamer.

“With Gus, we talked about it from a Leeds point of view and what they did. I will always be honest with you and you know what I thought about it,” he told reporters on Friday.

“They sold two players for £40m each [Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter] and ridiculously low-balled us for our best player. I’m not here to appease anyone up the road, I’m here for Sheffield United Football Club and its best interests. The number was ridiculously low.”

While all this sniping was going on, Leeds have finalised the signing of St Gallen full-back Isaac Schmidt.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Swiss defender flew out of Turkey on Friday morning after featuring for his side against Trabzonspor in a Europa Conference League penalty shootout win on Thursday night.

Farke has been calling for more left-back cover to compete with Junior Firpo and the announcement of Schmidt will be Leeds’ last piece of business this summer.

Schmidt, who can also play as a defensive midfielder and a left winger, has been at Gallen since 2021 and has featured regularly for the Swiss side. He has cost a fee of £2.5m.

The 24 y/o also has come across Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto, back when the winger was playing for FC Zurich.

“I’m really happy to sign for Leeds, I can’t wait to get going here,” Schmidt told Sky Sports News.

“It was an important game last night and it was important for me to help St Gallen achieve their goal. It was tough, but now I am Leeds.

“The goal is to reach the Premier League. I will give my very best in training and in the games.”