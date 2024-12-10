TEAMtalk can reveal that Leeds United are unlikely to sell Illan Meslier during the January transfer window, but a certain opportunity could tempt the Rennes-linked goalkeeper.

Leeds are pushing to get back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, with Daniel Farke’s side currently second in the Championship table.

Meslier is likely to be a key player in that bid, with the Frenchman very much first choice at Elland Road – something that has been the case since the 2020/21 season.

However, fresh reports have claimed that Ligue 1 team Rennes are interested in signing the 6ft 5in stopper, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026, in early 2025.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Rennes are considering swooping for Meslier as they want a new keeper in between the sticks, particularly as first-choice Steve Mandanda turns 40 next year.

Our sources state Leeds do not want to lose the 24-year-old next month, partly because they would have to replace him, he is very happy at Elland Road and is focusing on securing them promotion to the English top-flight.

However, should the opportunity come along to play for a side competing in Europe, that may give the former France Under-21 international pause for thought. Rennes, who were in the Europa League last season but are not this term, sit 12th in Ligue 1 so European football may be beyond their reach in 2025/26.

Meslier has Farke’s backing

As Meslier approaches the final 18 months of his Leeds contract, TEAMtalk is yet to receive confirmation on if he will be offered a new deal.

Much is dependent on which league Leeds are in next season, with the Frenchman likely to move on if they stay in the Championship for another year.

If they don’t go up, there is a chance he could leave for a cut-price deal in 2025. Our sources understand that it may also be the case that Leeds sign a new keeper in the summer and that could change Meslier’s plans.

Either way, it seems he has the backing of manager Farke. After his costly error at Sunderland, the German rallied around his keeper.

“He’s experienced at this level, we didn’t analyse it much. It happens once in a life time. You are suffering for two or three days. He is such an important and key player,” he said.

Leeds United transfer roundup: Striker targeted; Harrison update

As Leeds consider whether or not a strike force of Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph, and Patrick Bamford is enough to get them over the line, the Whites have been linked with Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Dor Turgeman.

The 21-year-old would reportedly cost upwards of €5m (£4.1m, $5.2m) but whether they move for him remains to be seen.

One player who may not be returning to Leeds anytime soon is Everton loanee Jack Harrison, despite reports his loan could be cut short.

TEAMtalk revealed the Toffees have no intention of sending him back to Elland Road and view him as an important member of the squad.

Leeds are also monitoring the situation of Manchester City fringe player James McAtee, with reports suggesting he could leave in January.

