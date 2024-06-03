Leeds transfers: Daniel Farke to lose ‘at least 20 players’ in major summer exodus

Leeds had been planning all season to secure promotion back to the Premier League but now they could lose a huge chunk of their squad after missing out.

The Yorkshire club looked likely to secure a top-two finish for much of the campaign but ultimately were beaten by Leicester and Ipswich in the race for automatic promotion.

Daniel Farke’s side managed to reach the play-offs only to be beaten by Southampton, and Leeds will now have to rebuild and go again next season.

Some of their key players such as Crysencio Summerville have been heavily linked with a departure in the last few days.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Crystal Palace are very interested in the 22-year-old winger, who scored an impressive 21 goals in all competitions this season.

Another player who’s being targeted by top clubs is 18-year-old Archie Gray, who is considered to be one of the best players to come out of Leeds’ academy for many years.

The midfielder, who has also played as a right-back this season, is a boyhood Leeds supporter but the Whites may find it difficult to turn down a big offer for him this summer, per reports.

Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Gray’s situation as they believe he could become a world-class player in the future.

‘At least 20 players could leave Elland Road…’

According to former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson, Summerville and Gray aren’t the only stars they could lose this summer.

He believes that AT LEAST 20 players could depart Elland Road in the coming months as a result of them missing out on promotion.

“There have been whispers at least 20 players could leave Elland Road this summer,” he told Football Insider.

“You look at the likes of Cody Drameh, Stuart Dallas is obviously going to be moving to the coaching staff.

“Contracts and loan deals are coming to an end for Poveda, Byram, Rodon, Shackleton, Anthony, Roberts, Ayling and Cooper.

“It’s going to be a really huge summer for Leeds to rebuild. The first thing is they are going to have to cut their cloth accordingly.

“But they are going to have to take stock of what they are going to lose, how much they are going to bring into the club, what they can get for the players out on loan.

“It’s about seeing what’s going to be going out before you know what’s going to be coming in.

“It’s hard to say what positions they are going to need because you don’t know what players are going to be around.”

Daniel Farke faces a tough summer window

Jack Harrison is another player who could leave. Everton are in talks with Leeds over re-signing the winger for 2024/25.

The winger reportedly has the right to go out on loan again next season due to the Whites missing out on promotion, so that is more likely than a permanent sale.

Farke’s Leeds squad could look drastically different next season, but he will still be expected to guide his team to promotion.

“It’s going to be a very difficult summer for Daniel Farke balancing the squad. There are going to be a lot of outgoings and incomings,” Robinson added.

“I think it’s going to be a very different squad that starts next season to the one we’re seeing at the moment.

“The recruitment is going to have to be very clever to replace the players they lose.”

