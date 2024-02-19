Leeds United: Frustration for Farke as bid to reunite Whites boss with ‘outstanding’ ex-Norwich star rejected

Leeds have reportedly failed in an attempt to sign Milot Rashica, who played under Daniel Farke at Norwich.

Having been relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Whites are looking good for an instant return to the top flight after embarking upon a fine unbeaten run.

Leeds currently hold the second automatic promotion place in the Championship table – two points ahead of fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton – having won each of their eight league fixtures so far in 2024.

Connor Roberts, the Welsh international full-back, was the only first-team incoming at Elland Road during the January transfer window, arriving on loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

But it has emerged that Leeds have also been in the market for a winger, with a report in Turkey suggesting an offer of €7million was rejected by Besiktas for Rashica, the Kosovo international who has four goals and one assist in 18 Super Lig appearances so far this season.

A report by the Tavkim newspaper claims Leeds had an “official offer” rejected by Besiktas, with neither the player nor the Turkish club keen on a deal.

“I am very happy at Besiktas” Rashica, 27, whose current contract runs until the summer of 2027, has been quoted as saying. “I don’t plan to leave.”

A move to Elland Road would have seen Rashica reunited with Leeds boss Farke, who previously signed him for Norwich City following the Canaries’ promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Rashica made a total of 40 appearances for Norwich – registering two goals and three assists – before signing a four-year deal with Besiktas last summer after spending the previous season on loan at rivals Galatasaray.

Speaking following the signing of Rashica in 2021, then-Norwich boss Farke claimed the club were lucky to have him after the winger had previously attracted interest from leading clubs in England and Germany.

He said: “With Milot we have a very interesting player and we’re delighted to have been able to bring him to Norwich City.

“Many top clubs have been interested in his signature over the last seasons and he was quite often connected with a big-money move.

“Milot is a player full of potential. He’s quick and smart in his movements, technically good and great in finishing and assisting goals.

“He has delivered many end products and although he is young, he has played many games at the top level.

“He’s a player who can do something outstanding in the offence. We also got the feeling from his age, ability, potential and personality that he will fit in quite well to our group. We hope that he can improve our offensive game.

“He can play a number of positions, as a winger, striker or number 10. He’s a pretty versatile player and we’re happy to be able to bring a quality player in.”

