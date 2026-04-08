Leeds United have reportedly decided that they are ‘ready to sanction the sale’ of a forward, though they face a fight to keep Pascal Struijk.

The West Yorkshire side are currently in the middle of a relegation battle and the run-in will naturally determine what they can do in the summer regarding transfers.

If Leeds were to avoid the drop, they would inevitably be keen to retain their prized assets and build on what they have to ensure they are in a strong position to survive for another season.

However, some players will be deemed surplus to requirements and be sold, including forward Mateo Joseph.

The 22-year-old was billed as a potential star for the future as he progressed through the ranks at Leeds, but he requested a return to Spain last summer and has spent the 2025/26 season with Mallorca.

Joseph has four goal involvements in 29 La Liga outings this season, and Football Insider are reporting that Leeds are ‘ready to sanction his sale’ and he is ‘very interested’ in a permanent return to Spain, though Mallorca’s loan deal does not include a buy option.

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Spurs, Newcastle and Villa ‘race’ to sign Struijk

Leeds also face having to allow an unwanted exit, with Spurs, Newcastle and Aston Villa all interested in centre-back Struijk, who is valued at £19m on transfermarkt.

Another report from Football Insider claims these three clubs are in a ‘race to agree’ a deal for the defender, but Leeds are ‘doing everything in their power’ to keep him and are ‘confident’ they will if they stay up.

Still, Leeds will be ‘susceptible’ to offers from Premier League clubs if they get relegated, and we reported earlier this month that Struijk has interest from Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

According to our information, Aston Villa plans to bid for Struijk in the summer, though Spurs and Newcastle are hovering in the background and could also make a move.

These teams will be sensing an opportunity for a bargain transfer ahead of the summer, because the Dutchman is only under contract until 2027.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will no doubt be keen to keep Struik, with the head coach reserving praise for the centre-back earlier this season.

Farke said: “He adapted well to my demands and he’s played a crucial part. We don’t have to talk about his skills with the ball. I’m very pleased with his development.”

Latest Leeds United news: Deal collapses but Whites eye £20m signing

One of Leeds United’s priorities in the summer will be to sign a goalkeeper, and they hold ‘strong interest’ in a potential £20m signing.

There has also been a blow regarding a potential summer exit, with it revealed that a proposed deal with a Serie A side has collapsed.

But Leeds are also in a six-way battle to sign a Premier League winger.