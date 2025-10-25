Leeds United will have the opportunity to sign an experienced Inter Milan star whom they targeted over the summer, with the Italian giants now open to a sale, per reports.

Daniel Farke’s side picked up a crucial three points when beating West Ham United 2-1 at Elland Road on Friday night – a game they thoroughly deserved to win.

The victory puts them further away from the relegation zone, and the club is keen to back Farke with new additions in the January window to aid his fight for survival.

According to reports, Leeds are ‘long-term admirers’ of Inter midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who they ‘considered’ a move for in the summer.

There is now a ‘growing’ belief that the 31-year-old will leave Inter in January, giving Leeds a perfect opportunity to strike, though other sides are also keeping an eye on the situation.

“He was linked with Leeds in the summer window and they were linked with a couple of other midfielders as well,” journalist Pete O’Rouke told Football Insider.

“He is well down the pecking order at the San Siro. He’s struggled for game time, had just two starts in the Champions League, so he’s not started a Serie A game.

“Inter are definitely open to his departure to try and save some money and boost their own transfer coffers. Whether they’ll be able to sell Zielinski to Leeds, that remains to be seen.

“He’s 31 now, but I still feel he’s got a lot to offer and the player himself would be interested in a move away in January in search of regular first team football.

“If he’s not going to be getting that at Inter, he will maybe seek a move away.”

READ MORE ⚪🔵🟡 Farke reveals ’24-hour’ Jurgen Klopp availability to Leeds United as Red Bull links to Liverpool legend are finally explained

Leeds United should consider Inter Milan raid

Zielinski is yet to start a league game for Inter this season, but he has bags of experience at a high level, which could make him a valuable signing for Leeds.

The 103-time capped Polish international made 364 appearances for Napoli and notched 51 goals and 46 assists for them, before joining Inter in the summer of 2024.

Zielinski has not had the same impact at Inter so far, with two goals and four assists from 46 games.

But having won two major trophies and reaching a Champions League final with Inter last term, he could bring a winning mentality to the Leeds dressing room.

Zielinski can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, so could provide cover in multiple key areas for Leeds.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much the Whites would have to pay to sign him, though Transfermarkt value him at just €10m (£8.7m / $11.6m).

It will be interesting to see whether Leeds are tempted to submit a bid for Zielinski in the winter transfer window.

Football Insider also note that Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer remains a target for Leeds, so it’s clear that Farke is open to bringing in a new attacking midfielder in January.

DON’T MISS 👉 Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Sean Dyche takes Nottingham Forest job

Leeds QUIZ: Most expensive signings, 2020-24