Leeds United in attendance to watch Ireland U21 wonderkid as Sunderland target sinks England – Exclusive

A host of Premier League clubs were in attendance as Ireland Under-21s produced a stunning 3-1 victory over England in Cork, with two-goal hero Tommy Lonergan firmly on the radar of a number of top-flight sides, TEAMtalk understands.

The former Fleetwood Town youngster delivered a superb individual display at Turner’s Cross, scoring twice as Ireland overpowered Lee Carsley’s England side to claim a shock victory.

Carsley’s team was packed with Premier League talent, with Archie Gray, Josh King and Tyler Dibling among those starting for England.

But it was Ireland who dominated the night, with Lonergan emerging as the standout performer and doing his chances of securing a move back to England no harm whatsoever.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Sunderland, Leeds United, Everton, Brentford and Brighton were among the Premier League clubs represented at the game to check on Lonergan.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying an impressive rise since returning to Ireland, with his form at Waterford attracting growing attention from clubs across England.

Lonergan came through the academy at St Patrick’s Athletic before earning a move to Fleetwood Town in 2024, when the club were competing in League One.

However, he returned to Ireland in 2025, joining Waterford, who are the sister club of Fleetwood.

The move has proved an excellent one for Lonergan, who has flourished since returning home and has scored 15 goals during 2026.

That form has put him firmly on the radar of English clubs, with his latest international display providing another opportunity for scouts to assess his progress…

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Ireland talent in demand and in sights of multiple English sides

The performance against England is likely to have only increased the interest, with Lonergan showing the composure and attacking threat required to make an impact against a side containing several highly-rated Premier League players.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the interest extends beyond the Premier League, with a number of Championship clubs also tracking the Waterford forward.

Sources indicate that Lonergan is now firmly in the sights of clubs ahead of the January transfer window, with his performances for both club and country making him one of the more interesting attacking players to emerge from Irish football.

For Waterford, the growing attention represents recognition of Lonergan’s rapid development since returning to Ireland.

Meanwhile, a well-connected journalist has suggested a popular Leeds star’s Elland Road career is now over after 147 games in news that will certainly sadden a fair few fans.