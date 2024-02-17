Leeds United: Gifted winger among key stars to be offered new contracts as Farke’s Premier League plans revealed

Crysencio Summerville has impressed for Leeds United in the Championship this season.

Leeds United are reportedly set to offer new contracts to a number of first-team players – including star man Crysencio Summerville – if the club secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Leeds were relegated from the top-flight after three years at the end of last season, with an unusual clause in the contracts of several key players allowing them to leave on loan.

Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Rasmus Kristensen (Roma), Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach), Marc Roca (Real Betis) Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Jack Harrison (Everton) and Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) all took the opportunity to leave Elland Road on a temporary basis after Leeds lost their top-flight status.

German defender Koch and Sinisterra, the Colombian winger, have since agreed permanent deals with Frankfurt and Bournemouth respectively.

Following a change of ownership last summer, Leeds have rebuilt impressively under the management of Daniel Farke in the Championship this season and currently sit second in the table – two points ahead of fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton in third – having won all eight of their league fixtures so far in 2024.

With promotion at the first attempt becoming an ever-growing possibility, the Leeds hierarchy intend to hand new deals to a number of key players – and Farke himself – if the club regain their Premier League status, according to Football Insider.

Leeds plan new deals for key stars if Premier League return sealed

Wingers Summerville and Dan James, goalkeeper Illan Meslier and forward Patrick Bamford could be at the front of the queue for new contracts with all four set to enter the last two years of their existing deals in the summer.

Summerville has arguably been Leeds’ standout performer this season, registering 15 goals and eight assists in 29 Championship appearances.

The 22-year-old Dutchman, a £1.3million arrival from Feyenoord in 2020, had been expected to leave following Leeds’ relegation last season, but has emerged as a key player under Farke having been persuaded to stay put at Elland Road last summer.

The likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Burnley have been linked with moves for Summerville, but the chances of him committing his future to Leeds will be increased if promotion is secured.

Wales international James, who arrived from Man Utd in 2021, spent last season on loan at Fulham but has excelled at Championship level this season, scoring 10 goals and contributing six assists.

Meslier, meanwhile, found himself on the bench in the closing weeks of Leeds’ relegation season after a series of errors, with interim manager Sam Allardyce instead putting his faith in veteran Joel Robles.

However, the French youngster – once courted by the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur – has regained his confidence at Championship level, making a string of fine saves – including a crucial intervention in Leeds’ victory away to runaway league leaders Leicester in November.

Bamford was the Championship’s top scorer in Leeds’ last promotion-winning season in 2019/20, making his England debut after adapting seamlessly to Premier League level.

The 30-year-old’s career at Elland Road appeared to be nearing an end after he struggled with a series of injuries, with Leeds bringing in an alternative frontman in the shape of Joel Piroe last summer.

Yet Bamford had managed to regain his place ahead of Piroe in the starting lineup, plating an integral role in Leeds’ recent unbeaten run, before suffering another setback in the warm up ahead of the victory at Swansea in midweek.

The news of Leeds’ plans to offer new contracts comes as they put plans in place for a return to the Premier League, with recent reports indicating the club are keen to turn defender Joe Rodon’s loan move from Tottenham Hotspur into a permanent deal if promotion is secured.

