Leeds United’s two major summer transfer priorities have been revealed by a trusted source, while TEAMtalk can reveal a third position they want to strengthen, and with director of football Adam Underwood charged with sorting out four important first-team contracts.

The Whites have enjoyed something of a resurgence since Daniel Farke switched up his tactics and went with a 3-5-2 formation that appears to get the best out of the Leeds United squad. Now up to 15th in the table and having suffered just two defeats in their last 13 Premier League games, the club currently has a six-point buffer on the relegation zone, which would have been a lot more but for West Ham’s equally impressive turn of form of late.

However, confidence remains high that Leeds are on course to secure a second season of Premier League football and, therefore, planning for the 2026/27 campaign is now underway.

Having chased a striker in the January window, albeit unsuccessfully after Crystal Palace outbid them for Jorgen Strand Larsen, the Whites are expected to try again to bolster a forward line that looks noticeably stronger for having two in-form options in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha to pick from.

While Calvert-Lewin has reached double figures for the season, Nmecha has six, and the German forward actually boasts the more inferior minutes per goals tally this season, with one every 139.6 minutes of play compared to DCL’s one every 170.

However, should either suffer injury – as both are prone to do – Leeds do look light in terms of a back-up and a new striker is expected to be high on their summer priority list, and we understand the Whites are currently scouring the market for suitable options.

In addition, we have already revealed Farke’s plans to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

Summer 2025 addition Lucas Perri has lost his place and, after failing to impress Farke, sources confirmed the Brazilian faces a tall order save his Leeds career with Farke left seriously ‘underwhelmed’.

As a result, a new No.1 will be sought and with sources confirming Leeds’ interest in £30m-rated Manchester City star James Trafford.

Leeds chief needs to close out four new contract extensions

In addition to those two signings, we understand Leeds are also looking to sign a new left-sided defender who can cover at both centre-half and left-back.

While James Justin has performed superbly well when called on this season, a lack of natural left-footed defenders means Farke will also look to bring in another option there this summer. Tuesday’s absence at Chelsea of Pascal Struijk only served to heighten that need.

On the summer transfer business, plans to add a new striker and goalkeeper have also been confirmed by BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope, who wrote for BBC Sport: “A top-class goalkeeper and a striker are where I would expect to see the bulk of a transfer kitty spent.”

In addition to those three transfer targets – and Leeds will unlikely stop there this summer, despite that being the main focus – the Whites will also look to secure new contract extensions for a quartet of players who have become cornerstones of Farke’s squad this season.

We already exclusively revealed that the Whites are to open new deal talks for captain Ethan Ampadu, arguably the club’s most consistent player, and sources can reveal there is confidence that all parties are happy to agree an extension that will see the 25-year-old handed a hefty pay rise.

The Whites’ skipper’s contract expires in summer 2027 and his strong form has not gone unnoticed elsewhere. Despite that, Amapdu is settled at the club and in the area, making negotiations all the easier.

It’s a similar story for Brenden Aaronson, Struijk, and Illia Gruev, who are also on deals that expire in just over 16 months.

As a result, Underwood will look to secure extensions for all four players over the coming weeks, with negotiations expected to ramp up once Leeds get closer to that survival finish line.

Those three transfer priorities, coupled with the quartet of new deals, means Leeds have plans to nail down seven new deals across the coming weeks and months, ensuring a busy period lies ahead.

