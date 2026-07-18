Leeds United have reportedly been told that a £20m offer will be enough to land Udinese star Oumar Solet as their third summer signing.

The West Yorkshire side have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks as they look to strengthen their squad after securing their Premier League status last season.

So far this summer, Leeds have made two statement signings, having landed Tarik Muharemovic and Harry Wilson.

Muharemovic has been recruited as a replacement for Pascal Struijk after the latter’s contract situation meant a sale was necessary, and Leeds could add another centre-back to their squad this summer.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Udinese standout remains on Leeds United’s radar because they want him and Muharemovic, and Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed that he could leave his current club in a ‘cut-price deal’.

According to the report, if Leeds offer £20m for Solet, this proposal ‘will be accepted’ because he is under contract until 2027.

But there is an issue for Leeds because it is noted that they face competition from Inter Milan and Juventus for Solet, who are ‘also tracking’ the defender.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Leeds United choose their ‘dream’ summer signing

Leeds still require signings in other positions, and this is particularly the case in the goalkeeper department.

This is because they have offloaded Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow to Arsenal and Manchester United, and we have reported that they have been offered the chance to sign Brighton shot-stopper Carl Rushworth.

The Seagulls are said to be open to selling Rushworth, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds United will act on this offer and formalise a move for the goalkeeper.

This is because Leeds United expert Graham Smyth is reporting that the club have decided that Manchester City star James Trafford is their “dream signing”.

Smyth has also stated that they are “waiting” to see whether the Englishman becomes available before they make a move for an alternative.

“I think they [Leeds] are waiting for Trafford,” Smyth said.

“I think Trafford’s future will be decided now that the World Cup is over.

“I think Leeds are waiting for them to get themselves into a good position and jostle with others to try and get him in.

“Dream signing if they can get it over the line.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.