Leeds United are offering goalkeeper Illan Meslier up to various clubs and England pair Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone are on their radar as potential replacements, TEAMtalk understands.

Daniel Farke is targeting a new No. 1 ahead of the club’s Premier League return, with Meslier set to leave Elland Road.

Farke finally lost patience with Meslier at the end of the season following a string of high-profile gaffes and he was unceremoniously dumped from the side at the back end of March. Meslier’s mistakes didn’t cost Leeds promotion in the end, with Farke taking the Frenchman out of the firing line and replacing him with Karl Darlow for the Championship run-in.

Despite Darlow stepping in with Meslier benched, the Welshman is only seen as back-up in Yorkshire, with Farke eyeing an experienced stopper upon their return to the top flight.

With a year left on his deal, Leeds have no desire to extend Meslier’s contract and are keen to offload him this summer.

The French goalkeeper was disappointed to lose his place in the starting line-up in the closing weeks of the season, but cast aside his own frustrations by not rocking the boat and acting professionally in his unfamiliar role as understudy to Darlow.

But his axing from the side since that 2-2 draw with Swansea at the end of March looks increasingly likely to be his last game for the club, sources have revealed.

That has led Leeds to exploring their options with Meslier potentially heading to his native France, and Farke wanting a new keeper between the sticks.

Three England internationals eyed by Leeds

Leeds’ plan to axe Meslier has led them to Ramsdale, who is set to stay in the Premier League despite Southampton’s relegation.

The 27-year-old has a relegation release clause, and his former club Bournemouth are also believed to be keen amid doubts over Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future on the south coast.

Kepa’s loan deal from Chelsea has come to an end and complications over a permanent switch could see Bournemouth switch attentions to former favourite Ramsdale.

With Farke wanting an experienced goalkeeper, a move for £8m-rated Wolves keeper Sam Johnstone is also being considered, TEAMtalk understands.

Johnstone, 32, is keen on the move to Yorkshire as he targets first-team football after playing second fiddle at Crystal Palace and now Wolves.

Four-time capped England international Johnstone is down the pecking order under Vitor Pereira and is free to leave Molineux.

The Portuguese boss opted for fellow countryman Jose Sa with Dan Bentley serving as his deputy – leaving Johnstone surplus to requirements.

Finally, journalist Craig Hope has reported that Newcastle stopper Nick Pope is also of interest to Leeds, but a deal will depend on whether the Magpies first sign a new keeper, with Burnley’s James Trafford the top choice for them.

Pope, 33, has plenty of experience in the Premier League but if Eddie Howe’s side bring in a new No. 1 his time at St James’ Park could come to an end.

