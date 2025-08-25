Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign a versatile star for £10m, while Daniel Farke side are also negotiating the loan exit of a frustrated forward.

Leeds were brought back down to earth in matchweek two after suffering a thumping 5-0 defeat to Arsenal. The Whites were powerless to prevent Arsenal from running rampant at corners, while in open play, they struggled to play their way through the Gunners’ press.

In truth, those are not the types of games that will define Leeds’ season, but the manner of the defeat did provide a timely reminder of how bruising a Premier League campaign can be.

To ensure those types of defeats are mercifully rare, Leeds are continuing to explore the market for new arrivals and the signing of versatile defender, James Justin, has now been agreed.

The 27-year-old is at ease operating in either full-back position and will provide stiff competition for Jayden Bogle on the right and Gabriel Gudmundsson on the left.

According to Ben Jacobs, Leeds have agreed a £10m fee (£8m plus £2m in add-ons) with Leicester. Ordinarily, the fee for the one-cap England international would have been far higher but Justin is in the final year of his contract with the Foxes.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Leeds have agreed a £8m+£2m package with Leicester City for James Justin. Move now being formalised.”

Sky Sports previously claimed Justin’s arrival could pave the way for Isaac Schmidt to join Werder Bremen on loan.

Elsewhere, a frustrated forward could also depart via the loan route…

Leeds United forward heading to Valencia

According to The Athletic, Leeds are negotiating a loan switch for Largie Ramazani with Valencia.

Ramazani has tumbled down the pecking order at Elland Road following the return of Jack Harrison and arrival of Noah Okafor. Willy Gnonto and Daniel James were Farke’s starters out wide in the fixtures with Everton and Arsenal.

The Athletic’s Leeds expert, Beren Cross, wrote: “Leeds United and Valencia are negotiating a loan deal for winger Largie Ramazani.

“Sources at Elland Road have described a temporary switch for the Belgian as ‘likely’.

“The 24-year-old was omitted from [Saturday’s] squad at Arsenal and is evidently some way down head coach Daniel Farke’s pecking order for the campaign ahead. Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and new signing Noah Okafor were all preferred to Ramazani on Saturday.

“Earlier this week, Farke admitted he was keen on another two additions in offensive positions, which would put further strain on Ramazani’s chances of game time in 2025-26. The winger has consistently struggled to force his way into Farke’s plans since an ankle injury derailed a run of three goals and one assist in six matches last autumn.

“Between October 23 last year and the end of the campaign, Ramazani started just once in the Championship. After four seasons of regular football with Almeria across Spain’s top two divisions, Valencia want to bring him back to La Liga.

“Valencia, now led by former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan, have consistently finished around mid-table in Spain’s top flight over the past six seasons. They will hope they can provide the Belgian with the game time he wants.

“There are three years still to run on the contract Ramazani signed when he arrived at Elland Road last summer.”

