Leeds United are facing up to a difficult season with the prospect of a number of high-profile summer exits, and one of their brightest young talents is reportedly weighing up a huge move.

The Yorkshire club were beaten in the Championship play-off final in May by Southampton, and the need to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules meant that a lot of change was expected.

Archie Gray, their highly-rated teenager, has joined Tottenham while winger Crysencio Summerville is reportedly close to signing for West Ham.

Now another exciting young attacker, Italian Wilfried Gnonto, is interesting Parma, Genoa and Venezia with a loan-to-buy option mooted, according to reports in Italy.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is not panicking over his squad’s make-up, despite the new Championship season kicking off in a week.

“If you are working with anxiety in this business then you are in the wrong position,” he said.

“We know that we’re not PSG or Real Madrid who can afford each and every player but we spoke quite open and honest about it that also perhaps decisions in the past have forced us into situations right now where we have to think about the financial situation and being within the rules.

“Perhaps our hands are even a bit more tied than other clubs but for that we need to be there with some smart decisions and overall no anxiety because I get the feeling there are lots of players who want to play for this Leeds shirt, especially our group here.”

Farke would like to keep his squad together but is confident the club will not be hit hard by possible exits.

“Even if one or two would leave I’m pretty sure we would also find some good solutions. But I hope that our best solutions stay.”

Gnonto to return to Italy?

Leeds will be keen to avoid a similarly protracted saga surrounding Gnonto as what happened last summer. Upon relegation from the Premier League, the youngster went on strike in a bid to force a move to Everton before eventually reintegrating.

He helped the club to 90 points, narrowly missing out on an automatic return to the top flight behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Gnonto scored eight goals and registered three assists in 39 Championship games last season, but Farke says the club is in a strong position regardless of whether he stays.

“I think it’s a testament of the good work of our club because our key people have made sure that we have, again, a clear philosophy and a stability in what we’re doing and clear values, clear principles, how we want to play,” he said.

“Last season of course was heartbreaking, to get 90 points and not be there with automatic promotion and also heartbreaking to lose the play-off final but overall we have to say it was a good advertisement for us, the way we played, the way the team behaved, the connection between the team and supporters, the atmosphere at Elland Road, it was a really great advertisement after two more difficult and challenging years.

“I think we’re in a really good place also to have a really good side for next season and then let’s see how far we can come.”

