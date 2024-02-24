Leeds Utd line up spectacular Man City raid as first transfer if winning promotion

Leeds United hope to sign Manchester City flop Kalvin Phillips if they win promotion back to the Premier League, and the role West Ham will play as well as the biggest barrier to a deal have been revealed.

Phillips, 28, left Leeds for Man City in the summer window of 2022. The central midfielder cost £42m to sign and was brought in with a view to challenging Rodri in the holding midfield position.

However, Rodri is arguably the world’s best in his role right now, with Phillips’ career going on to stall at the Etihad.

The end result saw Phillips gradually accept he has no future with the treble winners. A six-month loan to West Ham crossed the line last month.

Phillips has struggled to get up to speed upon returning to featuring regularly with the Hammers. Costly mistakes have been made, while the England international also saw red in the 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Mass confusion surrounded whether West Ham inserted an option to buy into Phillips’ loan deal. David Ornstein insisted no such option exists, though Fabrizio Romano was adamant one has been included.

Nonetheless, given the player’s poor early form, David Moyes and co may be reluctant to sign Phillips outright anyway.

Leeds want Phillips back; high salary an issue

According to online outlet Football Insider, that would work in the favour of Leeds who reportedly hope to bring Phillips back to Elland Road.

Firstly, it’s clarified a move would only be made if Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit in second position on the back of a hugely impressive 3-1 victory over table-toppers Leicester City on Friday night.

FI add Leeds will be in the market for Phillips if they go up and City are open to severing ties once and for all.

West Ham are labelled ‘likely’ to be in the race too, though a return to his boyhood club would obviously appeal more to the player.

Phillips is still highly regarded in west Yorkshire and returning home while still theoretically in his prime years could represent a fantastic coup for the club.

The obvious issue of his high salary – believed to be around £135,000-a-week – is noted as the biggest barrier to a deal.

As such, Leeds may be reliant on Phillips being willing to absorb a sizeable pay-cut before a return can take shape.

