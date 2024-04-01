Leeds Utd plot ambitious swoop for £42m star as conditions of deal are revealed

Kalvin Phillips could be on his way back to Leeds.

Leeds United are plotting an ambitious move for Kalvin Phillips this summer, if the club is able to secure promotion to the Premier League, according to reports.

The England international is a popular figure at Elland Road, but there’s no denying that his stock has taken a significant hit since leaving Leeds in 2022.

You can hardly begrudge Phillips from accepting a lucrative offer from Manchester City, but the £42m transfer hasn’t worked out whatsoever.

Pep Guardiola has failed to get the best out of the 28-year-old, who has only made 31 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2021.

Phillips was highly sought-after in the January transfer window and eventually secured a loan move to West Ham. However, this move hasn’t worked out either.

The Man City loanee has looked rusty in his first nine games for the Hammers and on the back of several sub-par performances, West Ham are not likely to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

Instead, Phillips could secure a sensational return to Elland Road. According to The Sun, Leeds are planning on re-signing the midfielder if they are promoted this season.

The report claims that Leeds want to offer the 28-year-old a chance to ‘rebuild’ his career and they believe a transfer fee of around £30m could be enough to get Man City to sell.

Leeds need to be promoted in order to secure deal

It goes without saying that Leeds need to be promoted this season if they want to land a deal for Phillips. As things stand, the club sit second in the Championship with seven games to go.

Southampton can’t be ruled out of the race just yet, but the main challengers to Leeds at this point are Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

In terms of recent form, Leeds are on the best run in the division. Daniel Farke’s side are yet to lose a league match in 2024 and they boast an incredibly good defensive record too.

With how fierce the competition is at the top end of the Championship, there’s a good chance that either Leeds, Leicester or Ipswich finish with more than 95 points and don’t go up automatically.

Leeds will be hoping that they have enough left in the tank to get over the line as this would allow them to go all out for Phillips in the summer.

By having the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Phillips to rely upon in midfield, Leeds would be well-stocked in this position if they are able to tempt the Man City midfielder to Elland Road.

