Leeds Utd in shock talks to sign Man Utd winger after ‘contract breakdown’ 

Manchester United have failed to agree a deal with a highly-regarded young winger, and Leeds United have made a move to bring him to Elland Road, according to a report.

Moves between Leeds and Man Utd have generally been rare, though a high profile deal was struck in 2021 when Dan James moved east to the tune of £25m.

Since then, academy talent, Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher, also made the switch from Man Utd to Leeds, with the 17-year-old changing clubs in February.

And according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, another starlet could soon follow in James and Ibrovic-Fletcher’s footsteps.

He backed up prior reports from February that stated Leeds were lining up 16-year-old Man Utd winger, Silva Mexes.

The youngster is the son of former Wales international, Robert Earnshaw, and is already known for his ‘blistering pace’.

The right-footed left winger has featured for Man Utd at Under-16 level this term and has represented Thailand’s Under-17s at international level through his mother’s side.

Man Utd don’t wish to see Mexes leave, but per the report, they might not have a choice after failing to agree scholarship terms.

The piece’s headline read: ‘Leeds United make move to sign Man United sensation Silva Mexes after contract breakdown’.

O’Rourke then explained: “The 16-year-old, who joined United from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2024, has failed to agree scholarship terms leading to a pro deal and is ready to consider his options.

“Leeds have registered their interest in signing Mexes and are keen to bring him to Elland Road to bolster their academy ranks in the near future.

“They see the Thailand youth international as a potential star in the making and believe he could progress through the ranks as Leeds continue to eye improvements.”

O’Rourke concluded his piece by stating: “Leeds now feel they can get ahead of rivals in the race for his signature, given their previous deals for United academy stars, and are working to get a deal done.”

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