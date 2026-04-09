One of Leeds United’s best players is ‘open to leaving’ in the summer and a fresh report has outlined where he wants to go, along with how much a transfer will cost.

When Daniel Farke guided Leeds to promotion last term, he had the spectacular displays of Ao Tanaka to thank. The Japan international proved a revelation in his first season at Elland Road, scooping the Leeds Players’ Player of the season award.

Much was anticipated of Tanaka in the Premier League, though in truth, we’re still yet to see what he’s really capable of in the top flight.

Tanaka has spent frustratingly large chunks of the season on the bench, with his 21 league appearances comprising just 765 minutes of action.

TEAMtalk previously broke news in late-March of Bundesliga sides sensing an opportunity to bring Tanaka back to Germany. The midfielder previously earned his move to Leeds on the back of stellar showings with Fortuna Düsseldorf.

According to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Freiburg are among the clubs hoping to strike a deal with Leeds for Tanaka at season’s end.

However, while Plettenberg insisted Tanaka is open to leaving Leeds, he revealed the 27-year-old would rather join another Premier League side and remain in England.

“Ao Tanaka is open to leaving Leeds this summer,” declared Plettenberg on X. “He is currently leaning towards a move within the Premier League.

“Freiburg are also interested, although they are not his priority.”

On the subject of cost, Plettenberg stated Leeds can expect to generate a fee of between €10m-€12m if cashing in.

The reporter added: “If #LUFC are willing to let him go, a potential fee could be in the region of €10-12m.”

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