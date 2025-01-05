Leeds Utd starter eyeing return to former club, with 2025 exit increasingly likely

Leeds United have made no attempt to tie Junior Firpo down to a new contract, and while the left-back would be willing to re-sign if a deal were tabled, his camp are laying the groundwork for a return to one of his former clubs, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Firpo, 28, has split opinion during his time at Elland Road, though did come into his own last season. The left-back bagged seven assists in the Championship in a campaign that ended in familiar heartache in the play-offs.

Firpo remained an automatic pick for Daniel Farke this term prior to missing time through suspension and a foot injury.

However, his contract in west Yorkshire is due to expire at season’s end and as yet, Leeds have shown no inclination to offer a new deal.

As such, we can reveal Firpo and his camp are open up the possibility of the defender returning to Real Betis.

Firpo was on Real Betis’ books between 2014-19 before earning a move to Barcelona. He spent two years at the Camp Nou before joining Leeds for around €15m in 2021.

Initial contacts via intermediaries have taken place between Real Betis and Firpo’s camp and the Spanish club has shown early interest in bringing the defender back on board. The sub-par displays of current left-back, Ricardo Rodriguez, are emboldening Betis to act.

However, there is still a lot to do to ensure that the negotiations advance decisively.

Firpo, for his part – as we already reported in September – is open to extending his stay at Leeds, also in light of the club’s excellent season in the Championship so far.

Still, he wants guarantees on the future, while Leeds, as mentioned, have not yet made concrete steps towards offering a new deal.

Nothing is decided yet, but in the meantime his entourage are laying the groundwork for a possible return to Betis.

Junior Firpo nearing return from injury

Firpo has missed around a month of action with a foot injury, though manager Farke revealed his starting left-back is on the cusp of being available once again.

“He’s more or less in the final stages of his rehab,” said Farke prior to Leeds’ 3-3 draw with Hull.

“He’s not in team training yet but I hope pretty quick after Hull he can return to team training if everything works out.

“I expect him to be back available after the FA Cup game (vs Harrogate Town – Saturday, January 11), perhaps even for that.

“I’m not sure he’ll make it for that but it’s looking pretty good.”