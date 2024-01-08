Leeds Utd worst fears confirmed in ‘done deal’, with Farke incurring eye-watering loss in brutal exit

Two reliable sources have confirmed Leeds United will lose a defender for nothing when the current campaign concludes, and who he’ll join has been confirmed.

The west Yorkshire outfit saw their three-year return to the Premier League come to an end last summer. Leeds ultimately paid the price for failing to adequately address their defence, with the backline and goalkeeper unquestionably Leeds’ biggest issue in recent years.

The contracts of many Leeds stars contained clauses that allowed the players to leave on loan if Leeds suffered relegation. Leeds were unable to block any such approaches.

Among those affected was Germany international Robin Koch who was one of very few Leeds defenders who performed to a reasonable standard in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old cost roughly £12m when plucked from Freiburg in 2020. Koch signed a four year deal that expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Leeds were powerless to prevent Koch’s loan exit back to Germany when joining Eintracht Frankfurt over the summer. That meant Koch would become a free agent when the temporary spell away concluded.

It also meant Koch would be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1. According to two top sources, that’s exactly what Koch has done.

Leeds lose Koch for nothing

The Athletic’s Phil Hay and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg both confirmed Koch will join the club he’s currently loaned to as a free agent next summer.

Koch has been a regular starter with Frankfurt this term and the club have seen fit to bring the defender on board on a permanent basis.

Plettenberg revealed a contract running until 2027 has been agreed. Unfortunately for Leeds, he’ll join as a free agent, meaning they’ll lose a player signed for £12m without recouping a fee.

That is purely down to the presence of the loan clause inserted into Koch’s deal when signing with Leeds. Had that clause not been there, Leeds would surely have attempted to sell the player outright last summer.

Removing any doubts about the move, Plettenberg declared on X: “DONE DEAL – Robin Koch will join Eintracht on a free transfer in summer! It’s all done and signed now.”

Hay revealed Leeds had attempted to negotiate a new deal with Koch last year that would’ve helped protect their investment and avert the possibility of losing the player for nothing.

Unfortunately for the club, their attempts failed and a highly saleable asset will now leave for free.

