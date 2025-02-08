Leeds United are set to accelerate talks to sign Armenia captain Eduard Spertsyan with the bargain fee they would need to pay for the playmaker’s signing revealed and despite one of their former players expressing concerns at the proposed deal.

The Whites are well placed in the Championship promotion race and opened up a five-point advantage at the top of the table on Wednesday after outclassing Frank Lampard’s Coventry City at the CBS Arena. While Leeds won 2-0, the margin of victory should have been far greater, with Leeds spurning several gilt-edged chances and also having seen a third goal in stoppage time incorrectly ruled out for offside.

All the same, the result was never in doubt and the victory means Daniel Farke’s side have now chalked up nine wins from their last 13 Championship games, with nine wins in that time and scoring 15 unanswered goals since they last conceded. As a result, belief is starting to build that Leeds can go one step better than last season and secure their promotion back to the Premier League.

Having not dipped their hands in their pockets during the winter window, Leeds are now very much preparing for the summer window in the hope of being a Premier League side.

And one area Farke has made no secret at wishing to strengthen in is in the No.10 position, with Leeds really lacking a specialist option to play there ever since Pablo Hernandez’s exit in 2021.

One name that was strongly linked earlier in the week was Krasnador playmaker, Spertsyan, with the Armenia captain’s prospective move to Elland Road receiving a big push forward by a legendary Manchester United figure.

Now, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has confirmed the Whites have held talks over a possible summer deal for the player, who boasts 63 goals and 47 assists from 241 career appearances – a contribution every 2.19 times he takes the field.

Confirming talks had taken place and they were “working on” a deal, Robinson told Football Insider: He’s a 24-year-old Armenian international, played most of his career from all of it in Russia, at Krasnodar. [He’s] played over 100 games for Krasnodar. I was looking at him I’ve seen a couple of clips of him.

“He’s versatile, attacking midfielder, can play anywhere, left, right or in the number 10 role. He’s a talented player, there’s a lot of clubs that have looked at him and when you do watch his clips and you see how he plays, he’s a very creative, intelligent player going forward.”

Leeds learn cost to sign Spertsyan as doubts on quality emerge

Come the summer, Spertsyan – who has 32 caps for Armenia and six goals to his name – will have just a year left on his Krasnador deal and there is a strong understanding in the Russian media that the player will need to move on to take his career to the next level and with Russian sides still barred from entering UEFA competitions off the back of the war in Ukraine.

As a result, reports in the Russia media believe an offer of €22.5m (£18.7m) would be enough to persuade Krasnodar to cash in on a player who has also been watched by the likes of Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Juventus.

Despite his qualities, Robinson is unsure if his skills will be transferable to a side likely to face a big battle to survive in the Premier League next season.

“For me, it’s a risk signing,” Robinson added.

“Go to the Premier League and Daniel Farke is still in charge, will they play the same system? Will they be as attacking? Will they have the license to play that many forward-thinking players?

“He would fit into the system.

“Can he cope with the Premier League? Can he cope with the Championship?

“I’m not sure, but there’s a certain amount of talent around the player because he’s been watched by a lot of people.”

Leeds transfer latest: Solomon drops hint; Joe Rothwell doubts

Meanwhile, one of last summer’s signings, Manor Solomon, has opened up on the possibility of a permanent move to Elland Road.

The Israel winger took time to get up to speed and fitness at Elland Road but has proved one of the first names on the teamsheet in recent weeks after some brilliant displays off the left flank.

Now with six goals and seven assists to his name, calls for Solomon to make the move permanent have gathered pace as a result, leading to the player opening up on his chances of a permanent move from Tottenham and revealing the one thing that needs to happen if the move is to be green lit.

Elsewhere, another loanee – Joe Rothwell – has also been discussing his future at Elland Road and having revealed the three obstacles that need to be overcome if he is to seal a permanent move.

And finally, two imperious Leeds stars have been named on this list of 10 Championship players destined to play in the Premier League next season.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Eduard Spertsyan?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Russia in June 2000, Spertsyan has worked his way up through the ranks at Krasnodar.

After earning his senior debut in 2020, he quickly made an impression.

By the 2022/23 season, he was the top assist provider in the Russian Premier League and the only player in the competition with double figures for goals and assists.

While he has spent his entire club career with Krasnodar in Russia, Spertsyan represents Armenia on the international stage, having scored on his debut in 2021.

An attacking midfielder, Spertsyan wears the number 10 shirt for Krasnodar and has been described as a “rising star” by Henrikh Mkhitaryan – whose footsteps he will now be hoping to follow in as a talented Armenian playmaker.