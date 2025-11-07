Leeds United feel they let Daniel Farke down in the transfer window

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been the subject of speculation recently, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the club’s stance on his future and their key aim for the January window.

The Whites were beaten 3-0 by Brighton last weekend after what was arguably their worst performance of the season, and the result leaves them 16th in the table – four points above the relegation zone.

With an important clash away to second-bottom Nottingham Forest on Saturday being followed by a two-week international break, some have suggested that Farke could be relieved of his duties if the game doesn’t go to plan.

However, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has revealed that the Leeds hierarchy believe they ‘let Farke down’ in the summer transfer window – and that will see him treated with ‘leniency.’

We understand that the failure to bring in a proven goal scorer is viewed internally as a mistake – and there are plans for that to be addressed in January.

“I expect Farke to get some leniency if Leeds hit a tough period soon. It sounds to me like the club know they have let him down a bit by leaving him short of goal power,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Leeds have been competitive in most games but it has been clear they lack a cutting edge and they know they should have signed another forward.

“It is something they need to do in January and they just hope they can reach that stage of the season and still be in a relatively good position to stay in the division.

“If they had brought another striker to add competition then it would have been good for everyone. So, generally, they are happy enough with Farke at this point.

“Things could have gone a bit better but ultimately I think they know they left him slightly short in attack and have to consider that for now.

Leeds plan to back Daniel Farke with new striker

Leeds signed striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha on free transfers over the summer.

Calvert-Lewin, 28, has made eight Premier League appearances so far, and while he has put in some good performances, has only notched one goal so far.

Calvert-Lewin is also known for being injury prone in recent seasons from his time with former club Everton, and is a doubt for the Forest clash due to a minor muscular problem.

Nmecha, meanwhile, has primarily been used off the bench by Farke and also only has one goal to his name this term.

The failure to invest in a new centre-forward has had a detrimental impact on Leeds, and that is something the club are taking into consideration in regards to Farke’s future.

There are plans to put things right in January, should Farke be able to keep their results good enough with the current options he has.

Coventry City striker Haji Wright is the latest player to be linked with a switch to Elland Road, and reports suggest he was looked at in the summer, too.

But with Coventry top of the Championship table and pushing for promotion, it remains to be seen whether Wright, who has notched eight league goals this term, could be convinced to leave mid-season.

For now, Farke’s full focus is on the game with Forest, which is followed by tough fixtures against Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, which may test the board’s resolve if defeats begin to stack up.

