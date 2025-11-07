Leeds United have approached former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with the chance to replace Daniel Farke at Elland Road, according to an insider, with the German’s response also revealed.

Klopp stepped down from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and was unveiled as Red Bull’s global head of soccer in January 2025. The Red Bull are a silent partner of Leeds, having bought a minority share from 49ers Enterprises worth just under 10% in the summer of 2024.

There has been speculation linking Klopp with a move to Leeds in a managerial capacity before, and with the West Yorkshire club currently struggling under current boss Daniel Farke, rumours have resurfaced.

Leeds have picked up just 11 points from 10 Premier League matches so far this season and are only four points above the relegation zone.

According to a respected account on X with a team of five elite reporters, Klopp has been approached by Leeds to take over at Elland Road.

However, the Liverpool legend has flatly turned down the chance to return to football management with Leeds.

The account wrote at 6:06pm on November 7: “Exclusive. Red Bull is minority shareholder in Leeds United.

“Jurgen Klopp is Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull

“Jurgen Klopp was approached by Leeds United if interested in becoming the manager.

“Jurgen Klopp rejected the opportunity.”

What Jurgen Klopp has said about returning to management

While Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England and have a very loyal fanbase, one has to say that it was very ambitious of the Whites to try to convince Klopp to become the first-team manager.

Klopp won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, and it is hard to envisage the German taking charge of a team fighting for survival in the English top flight, despite the Red Bull link.

Moreover, the former Borussia Dortmund manager himself recently said that the only English club he will ever manage again is Liverpool.

In an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast in October, Klopp told Steven Bartlett: “I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it’s Liverpool … yeah. Theoretically it’s possible.”

Klopp added: “I’m 58, that means I could make the decision in a few years, I don’t know. Do I have to make the decision today?

“Then I will not coach again. But thank God, I don’t have to do that. I can just see what the future brings.”

Moreover, TEAMtalk understands Leeds are not planning to sack Farke anytime soon.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, said: “I expect Farke to get some leniency if Leeds hit a tough period soon.

“It sounds to me like the club know they have let him down a bit by leaving him short of goal power.

“Leeds have been competitive in most games, but it has been clear they lack a cutting edge, and they know they should have signed another forward.

“It is something they need to do in January, and they just hope they can reach that stage of the season and still be in a relatively good position to stay in the division.

“If they had brought another striker to add competition, then it would have been good for everyone.

“So, generally, they are happy enough with Farke at this point.

“Things could have gone a bit better, but ultimately I think they know they left him slightly short in attack and have to consider that for now.”