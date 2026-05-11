Leeds manager Daniel Farke has been linked with Lois Openda and Wilson Isidor this summer

Leeds United are ready to accelerate plans to bring in a new striker this summer, and amid claims a 106-goal Belgium international wants to move to Elland Road, the Whites have also been linked with two other frontmen ahead of the window opening for business.

Daniel Farke’s side can now officially begin preparations for their second season in the Premier League after wrapping up safety with three games to spare. Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat for West Ham against Arsenal means Leeds cannot now be caught and, at the very worst, the Whites will finish 16th this season.

However, with big prize money still to play for, Leeds will not be sitting on their laurels when they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening.

Behind the scenes, the club’s overlords, 49ers Enterprises, are stepping up their quest to push Leeds higher up the table next season and are ready to invest more money in strengthening their squad this summer.

To that end, adding another frontman to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha will be high on the club’s agenda after they pushed hard – but ultimately missed out – on signing Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves in January.

Strong reports in Italy of late have reported Leeds are keen on signing Lois Openda from Juventus, who will this summer seal a £35m (€40m, $45m) obligation to join the Bianconeri on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig.

Now, Football Insider reports that Openda is very much open to a move to Elland Road this summer and with Juventus willing to let the 106-goal Belgium international leave after a season of struggle in Turin.

Per their report, the Whites are prepared to pay big wages to lure the 26-year-old to Elland Road this summer.

He is not the only striker Leeds are keen on, either, with the same outlet suggesting the Whites are also keeping a close watch on Wilson Isidor, amid claims the 25-year-old is keen to leave the Stadium of Light this summer.

Isidor, who joined the Black Cats in an initial loan deal from Zenit St Petersburg, has scored 18 goals in 79 appearances for Sunderland. The 25-year-old was initially linked with Leeds last summer before the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Another name also being linked with Leeds again is Everton striker Beto, who is out of contract at the Hill-Dickinson Stadium in summer 2027 – and there might just be an opening there for 49ers Enterprises to explore…

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Leeds keen to sign a new striker amid big Beto update

The Whites were first linked with Beto last summer, though any attempts to sign him were quickly snuffed out by Everton, who knew they could not afford to lose two frontline strikers at the same time after it became clear Calvert-Lewin would be leaving Merseyside as a free agent.

Calvert-Lewin, of course, went on to sign for Leeds United.

However, some 12 months on, and the possibility of a second raid on Everton remains a possibility.

The 28-year-old has scored 10 times this season, matching his tally from last term and bringing his tally up to 25 goals in 109 appearances for the Toffees.

With the 49ers regularly targeting players with just a year to run on their deals, it would come as no surprise were the Whites to rekindle their efforts to prise the Guinea-Bissau striker to West Yorkshire.

Everton would, understandably, like to tie Beto down to a new deal, and they are ready to offer him fresh terms this summer to secure his future to the Hill-Dickinson Stadium.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, however, understands that Beto’s agent is keeping his options open with regard to a possible move elsewhere, and, at this stage, it remains far from certain where he will be playing his football next season.

But whether that results in a firm offer from Leeds cannot yet be confirmed, though it would come as no surprise were the Whites to be keeping a close watch on his situation.

Standing at 6ft 4in, he certainly fits the Leeds United transfer model should they pursue a move.

While that can’t yet be confirmed, though, what we can reveal is that Leeds United will make a strong push to add a new striker to their squad this summer.

We understand Farke wants to add a No.9, a left-sided centre-half to cover Pascal Struijk, and ideally, a new goalkeeper, left-back cover, a creative attacker (a winger or a No 10) to their squad this summer. Another central midfielder could also be on the radar, though the emphasis will be more on quality over quantity for director of football Adam Underwood this time around.

On the subject of a new midfielder, intermediaries insist Leeds United have held discussions over a move for Hidemasa Morita despite club denials, with the Whites currently viewed as one of the contenders to land the experienced defensive midfielder.

Another player we can also confirm Leeds are keen on is defender Ladislav Krejci, and there is optimism that a deal is there to be done amid our understanding that the talented Czech is keen on a move to Elland Road this summer.

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