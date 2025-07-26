Leeds United are set to confirm the signing of new goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Lyon – and an existing member of their squad has revealed what Illan Meslier’s state of mind is.

While Leeds have made six outfield signings so far this summer, the goalkeeping position was a priority they couldn’t ignore for much longer. Meslier came under scrutiny last season, despite Leeds winning promotion to the Premier League, and lost his place to Karl Darlow by the end of the campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side are now set to equip themselves with a new first-choice goalkeeper after agreeing to sign Perri from Lyon.

There have been differing estimates of the transfer fee, but L’Equipe now explains that the deal has been done for €16m (in the region of £14m/$19m).

Perri was previously part-owned by Lyon’s sister club Botafogo in his native Brazil, but the French side will be receiving the full share of the transfer fee Leeds are paying.

Furthermore, the French outlet adds that Perri has passed his medical, meaning it’s now just up to Leeds to announce the transfer.

Perri will be contracted at Elland Road until 2029 after agreeing to sign a four-year contract with Leeds.

Accompanied by his representatives, Perri flew to Leeds’ training base in Germany on Thursday. Soon, he will be getting to work with his new teammates.

What about Illan Meslier?

Perri will displace Meslier as Leeds’ main goalkeeper, which puts the Frenchman’s future in doubt and points to a departure from the club.

And backup keeper Alex Cairns has given some insight into what his colleague’s attitude has been like since it became clear Leeds were demoting him.

“The absolute top,” Cairns told Leeds Live. “At the end of the day, he’s a professional footballer, he understands what happens in professional football.

“Myself, Karl and Illan have all been through difficult parts in our career. And I can honestly say he’s handled it absolutely brilliantly. He’s come out firing.

“At the end of the day, there’s no getting away from the fact he’s a top goalkeeper.”

If Meslier has played his last game for Leeds, he will be leaving with 214 appearances and 72 clean sheets behind him.

