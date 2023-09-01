Luis Sinisterra: Confusion reigns over Leeds exit as Fabrizio Romano claims over Bournemouth move are rapidly downplayed

Luis Sinisterra No 23 of Leeds United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match Leeds United vs Everton

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly set to sign highly-rated Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra on loan, with his medical to take place imminently.

He would be a huge loss for Daniel Farke, who is looking to take the Whites back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

Sinisterra scored in Leeds’ 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town last Sunday and is considered to be one of the Yorkshire club’s best players. At the age of 24, he still has plenty of room for improvement, too.

However, reports suggest that Leeds will have to fight for promotion without him, as a loan deal has now reportedly been ‘verbally agreed’ with Bournemouth.

That is according to reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. On Twitter, Romano wrote:” Bournemouth reach verbal agreement to sign Luis Sinisterra from Leeds United, here we go!

“Deal being finalised between clubs as player already accepted. Understand it’s loan move for winger set to travel for medical.”

TEAMtalk understands that an option to buy for a fee of £25m will also be included as part of the deal.

Phil Hay: Sinisterra exit not yet agreed

The ‘verbal agreement’ comes after Farke said in a recent window that he hopes to keep hold of his best players, like Sinisterra.

“You can’t give a guarantee but we have survived the last eight weeks, I am pretty sure we will survive the last eight hours,” Farke said.

“In this football business you can never guarantee though. I have to thank our board and I am pleased with this window so far and I am confident we will have a good last eight hours. I am looking forward to having some quieter days.”

Despite the recent reports, it is worth noting that Leeds transfer journo Phil Hay has played down claims that Sinisterra to Bournemouth is a done deal.

“No deal in place with Bournemouth at this stage but next few hours will be telling,” said Hay on Twitter.

“Leeds were very keen to keep Sinisterra but he sees himself at a higher level and as has been discussed several times, there’s a wrangle over this contract.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Bournemouth can finalise the deal for Sinisterra in the next couple of hours.

He may not be the only Leeds player to leave on deadline day, either. Wilfried Gnonto is still being pursued by Everton, who are set to sell Tom Cannon and Alex Iwobi today as they look to generate funds for late transfers.

It’s definitely going to be a very busy hours for the Yorkshire club. Farke will hope that he can keep hold of as many of his players as possible.