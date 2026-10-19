Leeds star identified by Cologne, Southampton for January transfer as Whites take clear exit stance

Leeds United striker Lukas Nmecha is drawing attention from several clubs as negotiations over a new contract continue to stall, leaving the club in a difficult spot as the January transfer window draws ever closer.

The 27-year-old Germany international, who joined the Whites on a free transfer from Wolfsburg in 2025, is out of contract next summer and has yet to commit to an extension, as TEAMtalk previously reported.

Nmecha has done well when called upon by the Whites, scoring seven goals in 37 appearances for the club, despite making just 10 starts in the Premier League since his arrival at Elland Road.

But with the clock running out on his current arrangement, Nmecha and Leeds – as we exclusively revealed last week – find themselves in something of a tricky position, with the player seemingly angling for a move elsewhere unless his situation dramatically changes.

The central issue is playing time. Nmecha has been limited to substitute appearances this season behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, managing only a modest number of minutes.

Sources close to the situation indicate that any new deal would require firmer assurances about a more prominent role.

And while Leeds value his work-rate and contributions off the bench, the club has so far been unable to provide the guarantees he is seeking.

As a result, the player, out of contract from July 1, 2027, is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January 1 – a scenario Leeds would rather avoid.

And with interest building from elsewhere ahead of the January window, which opens in just 75 days time, Leeds may be forced into his sale, albeit with the club making their stance crystal clear, per sources…

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Leeds take clear stance on Lukas Nmecha sale

Per sources, interest in signing Nmecha in the January transfer window is starting to build. And we can reveal that FC Köln have identified Nmecha as a top January target to boost their squad.

The Bundesliga side, currently sat 12th in the table but just three points clear of the relegation places, are looking to strengthen their attack following injuries to key forwards, and the former Wolfsburg man fits the profile of an experienced centre-forward who could contribute immediately.

Salary demands could prove a barrier, though, as not every German club can match his current Premier League wages.

However, Köln are not his sole suitors in Germany, with sources stating that multiple Bundesliga sides have expressed an interest, albeit none quite as advanced as Rene Wagner’s side.

In England, Wrexham are understood to have asked Leeds about Nmecha’s situation over the summer, but were rebuffed as Leeds retained him as cover. The Championship club remain alert to his situation, with some viewing a winter move or a free transfer next summer as realistic options.

From the player’s point of view, it’s understood he would not yet want to drop out of a top five league.

Despite that, broader interest has also emerged from clubs in the upper reaches of the Championship, where Nmecha would expect regular starts. Southampton has been mentioned among sides that are monitoring developments.

Leeds, for their part, would prefer to keep him and still hope to tie the player down to a new contract. But if they fail to convince him to extend his stay, the preference at Elland Road would be to secure a fee for him in January, rather than lose him for nothing.

That said, Farke would want at least one more striker coming in first before sanctioning his exit, with the Whites already somewhat lacking in cover up front.

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Indeed, his exit would depend entirely on an adequate replacement being signed first.

Either way, Leeds know they have a big decision on their hands over Nmecha, with the situation described as open by sources.

But unless clearer commitments on game time emerge, the striker appears increasingly open to exploring alternatives.

With the January window approaching, Nmecha’s future at Elland Road hangs in the balance. Clubs seeking a proven goalscorer with top-flight experience are circling, while Leeds must decide whether to meet his demands or sell him in the winter window.