Leeds United hit impasse in talks to get 52-goal star to sign up as agent weighs up 2027 transfer – Exclusive

Leeds United and striker Lukas Nmecha are still to agree terms on a new contract, with sources indicating that any deal will hinge on a firm commitment from the club to guarantee more regular playing time and with his agent already looking at potential alternative destinations for his client, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 27-year-old Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season, and while the Whites are keeping an open mind to extending his stay, they face the real prospect of losing the forward for free next summer.

Having landed him as a free agent two summers ago – their first signing since securing promotion back to the Premier League – losing him themselves at the end of his contract would perhaps carry a certain degree of irony.

However, Nmecha’s lack of minutes has become the central sticking point. He has featured only sparingly in the Premier League this term, with a total of just 75 minutes to his name, all exclusively from the bench, and has struggled to force his way into Daniel Farke’s starting plans behind the undroppable Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Club sources acknowledge that this reduced role is the key factor likely to prevent him from committing his long-term future to Leeds, despite the hierarchy’s desire to keep a proven squad option among their ranks.

It was previously revealed that Leeds had put a decision on his future on hold, though despite his lack of starts, his work-rate and abilities off the bench are still very much appreciated by Farke.

Furthermore, the club also knows that, while accepting they need more competition up front, it would cost a significant fee to sign a like-for-like replacement.

But with the striker now dawdling on entering firm negotiations on an extension, a parting of ways looks like an increasing possibility next year…

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Nmecha attracting attention amid Leeds frustrations

The former Wolfsburg man arrived on a free transfer and contributed useful goals and assists last season, yet the arrival later that same summer, and the subsequent strong form of Calvert-Lewin has left Nmecha down the pecking order and limited to just 17 starts across all competitions since joining the club.

Across that time and his 37 appearances in total, the seven-time capped Germany international has netted seven times for the club, adding to an overall career tally that has now yielded 52 goals in 225 outings.

Leeds remain reluctant to let him leave without getting a fee and would prefer to secure an extension to help protect his valuation.

However, they have so far been unable to offer the assurances on game time that Nmecha’s camp is seeking.

Interest from elsewhere is already building. Sources have confirmed that Nmecha has attracted strong attention from clubs in the top end of the English Championship, where he would be expected to play a more prominent role, as well as options back in the Bundesliga.

With the January window approaching, he will also be free to discuss pre-contract agreements with overseas sides from the turn of the year, adding further urgency to the situation.

For now, talks continue tentatively in the background, though remain unresolved and with the situation described as fluid.

Unless Leeds can provide clearer guarantees over his involvement in the second half of the campaign, though, Nmecha appears increasingly likely to explore alternatives rather than extend his stay in Yorkshire.

The coming weeks will decide whether he remains part of Farke’s plans beyond this season, but with Leeds themselves know that signing another striker themselves will likely be thrust onto their agenda in 2027.

One name who has entered the running is currently making a big name for himself in Major League Soccer.

Next up for Leeds is a much-anticipated home date against Manchester United, and Gary Neville has fired a brutal warning at the Red Devils.

It’s safe to say their fans are also not looking forward to the trip, with a selection of them fearing how an intense Leeds will rip them apart.