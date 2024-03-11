Major Archie Gray approach to be rejected as family urge Leeds starlet against following their path for now

Archie Gray has been urged by his dad, Andy, not to follow in his footsteps quite yet

Leeds starlet Archie Gray is being advised by his family not to switch his allegiance from England yet despite the Scottish dynasty his family have been part of.

Gray has been a very useful performer for Leeds since breaking through into the senior side. The 17-year-old has now played 40 times, switching between central midfield and right-back, scoring once and assisting twice.

His performances have been to a level that he’s being linked with some big club sides.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle are among the big clubs that have been linked with his signing of late.

Moves might not only be coming in club football, too. Indeed, Gray has played for England’s representatives sides since under-15 level, now representing the under-20s.

But amid his good form, Scotland are looking to lure him across the border so that he can represent their senior side.

Calls have been made consistently over the past few months, and they’re continuing at the moment.

The Scots will next play on March 22 against the Netherlands, which means the squad for that fixture and a subsequent one against fellow home nation Northern Ireland will be announced soon.

It’s not likely that Gray will be able to be named in that squad, though.

Gray urged to swerve switch by family

Indeed, sources have told TEAMtalk that Gray is keen to stay loyal to England for now, and his father, Andy, is advising him not to rush his decision for the next set of fixtures.

Gray comes from a long line of Scottish footballers: Andy himself played twice for them, debuting in 2003.

His father (Archie’s grandfather) played 32 games for Scotland, and the Leeds starlet’s great uncle Eddie played 12 times.

As such, Gray would be the latest member of a Scottish dynasty if he was to switch allegiances.

However, that he’s only 17 years old and is already performing at a high level, it seems it might be best to wait to see if he has what it takes to break into the England side.

England could offer better opportunities

If he does reach a level where that’s possible, opportunities are likely to be better than they would be with Scotland.

England reached the final of Euro 2020 and the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup. They are also co-favourites to win Euro 2024, along with France.

Comparatively, Scotland have never managed to pass the group stage of a finals tournament.

As such, Gray’s prospects for the future seem better if he is to represent England, and given he has already done so to this point, playing for them seems to be what feels right for him.

That’s not to say playing for Scotland would not feel right, though, especially with his connection to the country.

