Leeds United have a growing confidence that a deal for Shea Charles will go through this week, with talks ongoing to find common ground over a fee and with the Whites now receiving a significant green light to make the Northern Ireland international their first signing of the summer.

The Whites are looking to add quality to their ranks this summer after an excellent first campaign back among the elite saw them finish 14th and reach the FA Cup semi-finals – a season of triumph for Daniel Farke and his players.

The Leeds board, though, reminded of the last time the club enjoyed a strong Premier League season in 2020/21, know they can’t afford to sit still and will need to add more players of quality to keep their squad evolving and competing with the very best.

As a result, the club are looking to make five to six signings this summer, which will help raise the levels in their squad.

As we revealed last week, Leeds are considered the frontrunners for a deal to sign Southampton star Charles, having identified the midfielder as one of their primary summer objectives.

Now, after sources confirmed on Sunday that the Whites are engaged in talks after seeing an opening £20m offer fall short, we can reveal an agreement is close to being found over a player whose current deal is due to expire in just 12 months.

Significantly, we’re also told that Charles has made it clear to his representatives that he wants to make the move to Elland Road and test his luck in the Premier League, after his Saints side were consigned to another season of second-tier football over the Spygate debacle that saw them kicked out of the play-offs.

Southampton, well aware of this stance, are engaging with the Whites over a fee, which, if all goes to plan, should see the former Sheffield Wednesday loanee return to Yorkshire.

Charles, who came through the Manchester City academy ranks after joining the club at the age of seven, has been capped 35 times by Northern Ireland.

However, he’s not the only player that Leeds are hoping for a transfer breakthrough over this week…

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Leeds remain in talks for Brandt, Wilson signings

The Whites have also been engaged in ongoing discussions with several other summer targets, and with sources last week confirming that Germany playmaker Julian Brandt is also on the Whites’ radar.

Indeed, officials from the West Yorkshire club had reached out to the 30-year-old – a free agent with his Borussia Dortmund deal expiring – over a prospective move to Elland Road.

Despite the ambitious approach, sources have explained why Leeds face a tall order in getting a deal over the line, with several sides higher up the food chain, including three who can offer Champions League football, also in the mix for his signature.

Nonetheless, talks over a potential deal remain ongoing and, with nothing decided over the 48-times capped Germany star, Leeds will hope they can somehow pull off a major coup.

It’s a similarly competitive field for another of their top summer targets, and another free agent, in Harry Wilson.

The Wales international’s contract with Fulham comes to an end next week, and a move away from Craven Cottage looks the likeliest scenario.

The Cottagers have offered him fresh terms to stay, but with Marco Silva moving on, it seems Wilson looks set to follow his manager out the exit door.

Leeds almost signed Wilson last summer before Fulham pulled the plug and he went on to produce career-best figures of 17 G/A (10 goals, seven assists) for the south-west London side.

The Whites remain desperate to add Wilson’s creativity to their ranks, but face serious competition from Everton, Aston Villa, as well as clubs from overseas, including Fenerbahce.

However, Leeds will hope their strong Welsh connection proves key, with captain Ethan Ampadu recently asked about whether he made a personal plea to his international teammate over a move to Elland Road.

The Whites also want to sign a new goalkeeper, a striker and a left-sided defender this summer.

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