Major Leeds transfer OFF as Farke refuses to bow to demands; Rangers deal accelerates towards completion

Leeds United’s on/off quest to sign Nadiem Amiri appears to over for good after the star arrived at the club for talks on Monday but departed without an agreement being reached.

The Whites are fully focusing on squad strengthening in the remaining days of the window after seeing 12 players depart Elland Road since relegation. That has left Leeds, at times, struggling to fill their subs bench in games, though it seems better days are ahead after differences were settled with both Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnoto.

Leeds have also added a new striker to their mix in Joel Piro, and the big Dutchman was off the mark on his debut in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Ipswich.

Now boss Daniel Farke hopes to add to his options before the window closes at 11pm on Friday with at least one midfielder, one attacker and potentially two full-backs in their sights.

As far as a right-back goes, Leeds are among several sides battling to sign Tottenham’s Djed Spence. We also exclusively revealed that Leicester’s Luke Thomas was an option to plug the left-back issue.

However, their chances of adding Amiri to the mix appears to have hit the skids once and for all.

The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has been given permission to leave the Bundesliga side with just a year left on his deal. And with Leeds agreeing to meet the €6m (£5.1m) fee on his head, the player was then given permission to travel for talks.

However, the move initially broke down after the player decided against a move into second tier football.

The win at Ipswich, however, appeared to alter Amiri’s stance, and with Sinisterra and Gnonto back onside, the move to Elland Road suddenly became more appealing again.

Amiri move off; Glen Kamara close to Leeds move

However, after travelling to Leeds for talks on Monday, Sky Deutschland reporter Marlon Irlbacher now claims Amiri and Leeds have failed to agree terms.

Per reports, the failure to sign Amiri stems from an apparent exit clause he wanted in the deal. While he was happy to sign for a year, he wanted a release detail placed in the arrangement allowing him to move on next summer if promotion was not secured.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke, after seeing a string of players leave the club this summer in the wake of similar clauses, refused to meet the request. To that end, Farke has already gone at lengths to stress that any deal with escape clauses in would not be given the green light on his watch.

As a result, the player departed West Yorkshire without an agreement having been reached and it now looks unlikely if it will be resurrected again given the length of time left in the window.

It’s a different story altogether with another Leeds target in Joseph Paintsil.

Leeds have had a deal accepted for the winger by his club Genk, though the move appears to have the brakes at the Belgian’s side end over a reported pay-off the player wants before departing. As it stands, that transfer also remains on hold.

Leeds transfer news: Rangers midfielder to sign

Better news, however, is on the way for Leeds.

That’s after Scottish paper The Herald claimed a move to bring Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara to Elland Road was now in the “closing stages”.

Leeds need at least one more central midfielder having been left without much in the way of cover for teenager Archie Gray and summer signing Ethan Ampadu. And while Leeds do have youngsters Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate on their books, Farke wants to bring in another experienced schemer.

As such, Leeds have already agreed personal terms with Kamara over a move. The Whites are now reportedly close to striking a £5m deal with the Glasgow giants to bring the 27-year-old Finland international to Elland Road.

Kamara is now expected to move to Leeds ahead of rival interest from Middlesbrough and Coventry. A target for the club dating back to the Marcelo Bielsa era, Kamara could be in line for his debut on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday if his transfer goes through without any hitches.

