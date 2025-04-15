Leeds United are prioritising a series of big summer signings aimed at galvanising their squad and ensuring their survival in the Premier League once promotion is secured – and sources have confirmed that a powerful new striker will one of up to six new players on their wishlist.

Daniel Farke’s side are on the cusp of achieving their return to the top table of English football after a two-year absence and off the back of what has proved a very successful campaign in the Championship. Having lost four times all season – and just the once since November 30 – Leeds United now just need a maximum of seven more points to secure their place back among the elite – and could even have promotion wrapped up as soon as Easter Monday if results go their way.

However, while Farke and his coaching staff are not taking anything for granted and know that there is still serious work to be done, sources have confirmed that serious work is going on in the background to both identify targets and try build a squad capable of keeping them afloat in the Premier League next season.

Now those sources have been speaking about the club’s aims in the summer window and have confirmed that they have a huge desire to bring in a striker capable of firing them to safety and with Farke’s side currently viewed as a little too wasteful in front of goal.

And while they are weighing up the merits of multiple targets, TEAMtalk can confirm that they are keen on one man in particular and whom sources confirm is likely to be on the move come the summer window in Evan Ferguson.

Indeed, the 20-cap Ireland striker has struggled to kick on since his January loan move to West Ham United and is likely to again be on the move this summer and with multiple sides keen to talk to him.

Leeds are amongst those who have monitored his situation and have already made contact over a potential deal.

The 20-year-old is keen to start playing regular football again after a stint of struggling with injuries and it was hoped he would find his feet under Graham Potter.

And while it’s understood that Potter still believes in the talent of Ferguson, he is yet to convince the Hammers board that he is a sound investment and alternative moves are being weighed up by his agents should West Ham decide to look elsewhere.

Back in 2024, Brighton would have demanded a fee of up to £100m to let him go. However, their valuation has decreased significantly and he is now much more affordable, though sources have refused to put a price on his head.

Who else wants Ferguson and who else could Leeds sign?

Leeds are not alone in their interest in Ferguson, though, and TEAMtalk’s Harry Watkinson confirmed on Monday that Everton are also keen on a summer deal and were also among the sides chasing him in the January transfer window.

The Toffees had an approach knocked back in the winter window but are very keen to hold a conversation with him this summer over a potential move.

Ferguson is one of a couple of options for Leeds and sources state that he could be one of two forwards who come into the club this summer, with a new No.10 also on their radar.

The Whites are also looking at a new goalkeeper, a central defender and also wish to sign a wide player, though a permanent deal for Manor Solomon remains top choice and there is a feeling a deal is there to be done for up to £20m.

As far as a new goalkeeper is concerned, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told TEAMtalk of the two current options who top their wishlist.

TEAMtalk also brought you news of interest in Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as far back as last month, with other sources since confirming that interest in the last few days.

Leeds are also understood to be chasing a new left-back to replace Junior Firpo, who is expected to move on at the end of his contract.

To that end, the Whites are among the suitors for a on-loan Wolves man who has been in inspired form during a loan stint in the Eredivisie this season.

Overall, it will be a very busy summer for Leeds, who are ready to go all out to try and keep themselves in the division and not suffer the same fate that looks likely to befall last season’s three promoted sides.

Evan Ferguson’s career so far

➡️ Ferguson made his debut in senior football at the age of 14 in a friendly for Irish side Bohemians against Chelsea in July 2019.

➡️ His first competitive appearance came just two months later. In January 2021, he joined Brighton’s academy – but by that August, he was already making his first-team debut in the EFL Cup.

➡️ In February 2022, he made his Premier League debut as a 17-year-old. The 2022-23 season saw Ferguson build his reputation, as he scored his first senior goal for Brighton that August in the EFL Cup.

➡️ Brighton rewarded Ferguson with a long-term contract on his 18th birthday in October 2022.

➡️ He became Brighton’s youngest ever Premier League scorer with a goal against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve in 2022 – and he scored again on his first Premier League start against Everton three days later.

➡️ After finishing the 2022-23 season with 10 goals, he only scored six the next time around – half of those coming in one game as he scored a hat-trick against Newcastle in September 2023.

➡️ Ferguson endured an 11-month goal drought between November 2023 and October 2024, leading Brighton to consider letting him go in the January transfer window.

➡️ West Ham reached an agreement to sign Ferguson in February 2025 after he attracted interest from various other clubs.

➡️ Graham Potter gave Ferguson his West Ham debut as a half-time substitute in a loss to Brentford a couple of weeks after his arrival.

➡️ Ferguson earned his first start for West Ham at the start of April, but only lasted until half time in a loss to Wolves and was unable to get his first goal for the club still.