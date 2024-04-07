Man City name their price as Leeds consider blockbuster summer move for former fan favourite

Leeds United are reportedly interested in re-signing former star midfielder Kalvin Phillips, two years on from his £42m switch to the Etihad.

The England international never broke into the Cityzen’s starting XI under Pep Guardiola – making just 31 appearances for them in total – and was loaned to West Ham last summer.

The Hammers were commended at the time for what looked like a fantastic bit of business but the midfielder has failed to find form at the London Stadium so far.

West Ham do not have the option to sign Phillips permanently as part of the loan agreement but as things stands, it’s unlikely that they’d want to anyway.

Amid his poor form, Leeds have reportedly registered an interest in re-signing Phillips, who remains a well-thought-of figure among the Whites’ fanbase.

Their hopes of bringing him back to Elland Road will be dependant on them securing promotion back into the Premier League, however.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit in third place in the Championship table – just one point behind second placed Ipswich Town and two behind league leaders Leicester.

Man City inform Leeds of Kalvin Phillips price tag

According to Football Insider, Man City are open to selling Phillips for a fee between £30m and £40m this summer.

Leeds have reportedly been ‘made aware of Man City’s demands’ as they look to bring the 28-year-old back to Elland Road. It’s also claimed that West Ham have no intention of signing Phillips permanently.

The London side ‘were once interested in such a move, given how much he is admired by David Moyes, but have since changed their mind given his struggles in claret and blue.’

Phillips is ‘expected to return to Man City ahead of next season’ but they have made it clear that their intention is to sell him and will look to ‘recoup as much money as possible.’

They are clearly willing to make a loss on Phillips and will accept a bid of less than what they paid for him in 2022.

The big obstacle for Leeds in their pursuit of Phillips is the midfielder’s wages, however. He currently earns an eye-watering £150,000 per week with Man City which would be far beyond the Whites’ financial capabilities.

He still has a ‘strong affinity’ with Leeds, but whether or not he’d be willing to significantly drop lower his salary to re-sign for them remains to be seen.

