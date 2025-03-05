Manchester United have decided against a summer move for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, with their focus instead turning to two alternatives, sources have told TEAMtalk, and with the Whites also looking at three potential upgrades themselves.

The Red Devils are currently underdoing a serious review of their entire playing squad, with recently appointed manager Ruben Amorim far from satisfied at the squad he has inherited and with a serious upgrade of players needed across the park to revitalise their flagging fortunes. And having introduced a 3-4-2-1 formation since his arrival at Manchester United, it is evidently clear that the club has a number of players largely unsuited to operating in such a system.

One of the positions currently being reviewed and considered for an upgrade is in the goalkeeping department, with Amorim understood to be far from happy at Andre Onana’s recent performances and the frequency of blunders the £43.8m man is committing.

As a result, club scouts have been monitoring a number of options either to come in as a new No.1 or potentially as a No.2 amid similar doubts over the realiability of their second choice stopper, Altay Bayindir.

To that end, Leeds United custodian Meslier was one of the names being considered, with the reports back in December revealing Man Utd’s goalkeeper scouts had been watching the former France Under-21 international as a possible better quality deputy.

However, according to well-informed journalist Ben Jacobs, writing for TEAMtalk, claims scouts from Old Trafford have now decided against a summer approach for Meslier, with two other preferential options pushed higher up their wishlist.

Part of those doubts, according to Jacobs, surround question marks over Meslier’s qualities and whether he would be good enough to challenge for the gloves at Old Trafford. And with a number of high-profile mistakes – blunders away to Sunderland and Hull, as well as a somewhat unfortunate own goal at Sheffield United, come to mind – the red rose side have now scrubbed the name of Meslier off their wanted list.

Man Utd tracking two other goalkeepers as Leeds eye three Meslier upgrades

With Meslier no longer an option for Man Utd and with the club looking for a stronger back-up option who can ultimately challenge to become first-choice between the sticks, Jacobs has named the two alternatives who have leapt up the Red Devils pecking order.

And according to the transfer journalist, their transfer department have taken a strong fancy to Burnley star James Trafford and Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia, with the pair both now named as their top targets.

Trafford has arguably proved the stand-out star in the Championship this season, keeping 24 clean sheets in the Clarets’ quest to secure an instant promotion back to the Premier League.

Garcia, meanwhile, is now regarded as one of the best keepers in LaLiga and having drawn admiring glances from Arsenal last summer.

Leeds, meanwhile, face a big decision themselves over Meslier this summer. While Leeds boast the second best defensive record in the Championship this season, question marks have been raised over the Frenchman.

And with his contract at Elland Road due to expire in summer 2026, the Whites must decide this summer whether to offer him a new deal or decide whether to move him on while they can still claim a profit on him.

Amid doubts over his suitability to handle the step-up in class in the Premier League – and were Daniel Farke’s side to seal promotion themselves – Leeds have been linked with three potential upgrades themselves.

To that end, the Whites are understood to have identified Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool back-up Caoimhin Kelleher and Trafford as potential summer options.

Latest Leeds news: Whites need £200m; McCoist's 49ers Enterprises claim

Meanwhile, a rival Championship boss has warned Leeds they will likely need to splash out £200m this summer to ensure they don’t slip immediately back into the second tier and assuming they win promotion this.

Last season’s promoted trio Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton currently make up the Premier League’s bottom three and look likely to suffer the same instant relegation fate that befell Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton the year before.

Now Leeds have been informed why, despite their obvious qualities, of the huge spend they themselves will need.

One area Leeds could look to improve on is up front and the man strongly linked is Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund. However, Jacobs has also revealed the Red Devils’ stance on allowing the Dane to leave this summer and having clarified speculation of a big-money move across the Pennines.

Elsewhere, Ally McCoist believes exciting times lie ahead for Rangers as the takeover by 49ers Enterprises inches closer and with the pundit hailing the job that Paraag Marathe has done since taking over the Leeds United hotseat.

