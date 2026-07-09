Leeds United are understood to have made contact with Parma over a second target this summer, with the Whites now very firmly in the mix to sign Belgium international midfielder Mandela Keita as a Plan B option to Shea Charles.

The Whites announced their first signing of the summer on Wednesday after a year-long chase to bring in Harry Wilson finally bore fruit. The Wales winger has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road after TEAMtalk exclusively confirmed he had arrived at the stadium to complete media work around the transfer and to officially sign on the dotted line.

But in addition to Wilson, Leeds also want to add four to five more quality additions to their squad this summer as they look to raise the overall standards in a squad that secured a very respectable 14th-placed finish last season.

While the hunt for a new goalkeeper is very well publicised, Leeds are also in the hunt for a new left-sided defender to replace Pascal Struijk, while a new midfielder and another striker to provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin are also required.

That midfielder hunt has seen Leeds put a strong focus on landing Charles from Southampton – a player that manager Daniel Farke has had an interest in for 18 months, dating back to the player’s days on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.

However, despite launching two bids for Charles, Leeds have been unable to reach an agreement over his price – news that is particularly frustrating given our understanding that the Northern Ireland international is very much keen on a move.

Now, with those hopes of his signing seemingly hitting a brick wall, Leeds have quickly explored a potential deal for an alternative in the form of Parma star Keita, the second star of the Serie A side of interest to the West Yorkshire outfit after goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Keita, a defensive midfielder of Guinean descent, but who represents Belgium at international level, failed to make Rudi Garcia’s 26-man squad for this summer’s World Cup finals in North America.

Now, it’s reported that the player is open to a move to the Premier League to help take his career to the next level, though Leeds are just one of three English sides keen on a deal, sources can reveal…

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Leeds face battle to land Keita

Indeed, our sources have confirmed that the 24-year-old Keita is a player very much of interest to the Whites, though their interest has not yet gone to the point of an official bid.

However, we understand contact has been made by the Whites, who are keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of a potential approach.

Sources state Newcastle, seeking a midfield rebuild with Bruno Guimarães looking to join Sandro Tonali out the exit door, and Everton, with veteran star Idrissa Gueye now out of contract, are also firmly in the mix.

All three sides are standing by to make a move, with reports in the Italian media naming the sort of price that Parma hope to achieve for the once-capped Belgium international.

The encouraging signs for Leeds, and indeed Everton and Newcastle, are that the Serie A side will not stand in the way of his exit, amid claims a €30m (£26m, $34m) price tag has been put on his head.

For Leeds, much will depend on what happens with Charles. The player is very much seen as the Whites’ first-choice addition to boost their midfield, with the player’s drive and energy seen as real assets to add another dimension to Farke’s squad.

Owners, 49ers Enterprises, though, will not be held to ransom. Leeds’ latest offer was reportedly worth a package of £23m-plus add-ons, an offer Saints have rejected as they hold out for their £30m valuation.

Leeds, though, believe their offer is fair, pointing to the initial £16.5m deal that took Championship player of the year Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough to Everton earlier in the summer.

Both players have (or had in Hackney’s case) a year left on their existing deals, meaning Leeds are unlikely to go much higher and despite this summer of extraordinary transfer fees being splashed out on the game’s top midfielders.

If a stand-off prevails, Leeds may well further that interest in Keita and launch an official approach. Until then, it remains a case of wait and see with regard to Charles, who remains the club’s undisputed top midfield target.

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