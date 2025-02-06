Manor Solomon has refused to rule out a permanent move to Elland Road this summer, but has admitted one condition must be fulfilled if he is to leave Tottenham on a permanent basis for Leeds – while Cameron Archer’s true feelings on failing to secure a move from Southampton have also come to light.

The Whites made Solomon one of eight summer signings last year after the club looked to bounce back from their narrow promotion miss and having witnessed the departure of four key players in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara and Georgino Rutter for the combined sum of around £115m. However, there has been little suggestions that Leeds have been affected by those losses, having collected a ninth win in 13 games on Wednesday night to open up a five-point lead at the Championship summit.

That 2-0 win at Coventry – courtesy of goals by top scorer Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle – means Leeds are strongly fancied to go one step better than they did last season, and means they now need just 24 more points from the remaining 45 available to match last season’s tally of 90.

If all goes to plan, Leeds will be back in the big time once again and calls for the club to turn Solomon’s loan from Tottenham into a permanent summer move have grown louder in recent weeks off the back of the winger’s growing influence on the team.

With another assist to his name at the CBS Arena on Wednesday, the Israel international now has 13-goal involvements for Leeds from 25 appearances.

And while the player has refused to rule out a permanent switch, he has admitted his goal is to return to the Premier League, be that with Leeds or any other club.

“In my mind, I want to get back to the Premier League where I belong. That is my goal. I understood that the best way to get back to myself and get back to the Premier League is to go to Leeds,” Solomon said on his fiancee Dana’s new podcast.

“A club like Leeds, I think, must get into the Premier League. And that’s a very, very big goal for the team and me. It’s something that I really, really want. I really, really want to get to the Premier League.

“It’s a big goal. So I’m trying to help as much as I can so that we can get to the Premier League. Because I really want it. Yes, you really, really want it.”

DON’T MISS⭐Ten Championship talents destined to play in the Premier League

How much Solomon would cost as Cameron Archer feelings are made clear

Tottenham managed to sign Solomon on a free transfer in summer 2023 after they exploited a special UEFA clause that granted footballers based in war-torn Ukraine dispensation to leave.

And while he had previously caught the eye with both Shakhtar Donetsk and Fulham – the latter where he had also played on loan – Spurs are yet to see the best of the player after injury curtailed his involvement during his debut campaign in north London and having limited him to just six appearances.

Contracted to summer 2028, it is not known whether Solomon will be granted the chance to stake a for a place in Ange Postecoglou’s side next season – assuming the Aussie remains boss – and with a string of strong options all ahead of him in the pecking order.

As a result, sources have suggested to us that Tottenham could be willing to listen to offers for the player come the summer, though they are also keen to stress that no firm decision on the player has yet been reached either. In other words, his situation remains open and is currently unresolved and will be determined in the weeks and months ahead.

His wages of £54,000 a week would also be beyond Leeds’ reach in the Championship, meaning they would need to secure promotion to stand any chance of signing the player up on a full-time basis.

Indeed, Leeds opted to keep their hands in their pockets in the January window, deciding their squad was strong enough as was to see the job of promotion through and with one eye on the summer window – and hopefully as a Premier League club – instead.

Despite that, they did make an enquiry with Southampton for Cameron Archer, with their interest rebuffed by the south-coast club.

However, as per journalist Graeme Bailey, Archer was keen to make the move to West Yorkshire, with his goal to establish himself as a Premier League player and seeing those hopes better served at Elland Road than they would be at St Mary’s.

Latest Leeds transfer news: Rothwell unsure on move; stellar No.10 eyed

Meanwhile, another Leeds loanee to have caught the eye this season, Joe Rothwell, has also opened up on his future – and admits he too faces a difficult decision this summer as he weighs up his next move.

If the Whites are to sign up the 30-year-old on a permanent deal, though, they will need to overcome three hurdles to push through his signing– not least owing to the midfielder’s difficult family situation.

Elsewhere, Leeds are still to make a move to tie down Junior Firpo to a new deal, with our reporter Rudy Galetti explaining last month why his representative is now making moves to secure him a move back to a former club.

Leeds, though, could land themselves a new No.10 this summer if they secure promotion back to the Premier League, with a Manchester United icon strongly talking up the possibility of a Pablo Hernandez clone moving to Elland Road.

Manor Solomon’s stellar stats for Leeds