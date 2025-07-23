Leeds United have learned that the opportunity to sign Manor Solomon will become a strong possibility later in the summer window, while an update on their hunt for two No 10s has emerged, and after another target, Igor Paixao’s future took an unexpected twist.

The Whites have significantly strengthened their squad this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League with no fewer than six new signings arriving at Elland Road so far. Despite that, there is the feeling that Daniel Farke is not yet done strengthening his options and despite the Leeds manager’s confirmation this week that his central defence and central midfield options are now ‘sorted’.

In light of that, we understand the Leeds boss will next turn his attention towards signing a new goalkeeper, while at least one more new striker – potentially two with Mateo Joseph now asking to leave – will also be sought.

Leeds, though, are also keen to strengthen on the wing and with last season’s loan superstar Solomon returning to Tottenham Hotspur this summer and making clear his plans to impress new Spurs boss Thomas Frank, there remains a vacancy on the left side of the Whites’ attack.

However, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey is adamant Solomon could still return to Elland Road this summer, having outlined Leeds’ determination to still get a permanent deal, worth in the region of £20m (€23m, $27m) over the line.

“Leeds still really like Manor Solomon,” the transfer journalist told TBR Football.

“I think there’s a very good chance after a couple of games, once we get into the start of the season and Solomon sees he’s not first choice at Spurs and involved – I think we could see him at Leeds.

“Leeds still like him an awful lot, I think there’s a very good chance Solomon still ends up at Elland Road.

“For the sake of Leeds going for their second choice, they may as well hang on. They wanted Solomon and he’s not going to be particularly expensive. So I think he is in their minds.”

At the same time, Leeds United have also learned that their top target to come in on the wing in his place – Feyenoord’s Brazilian star Paixao – has now seen his future take an unexpected twist with talks over a move to Marseille seemingly hitting the buffers…

Paixao move to Marseille breaks down as Leeds also look at No. 10 signing

The 25-year-old Brazilian has enjoyed a brilliant season with the Dutch side, enjoying 37 goal involvements from 47 appearances – a G/A every 107.29 minutes on the field.

That form has, understandably, earned him widespread admiration with Arsenal and Aston Villa among the sides to have tracked him over the last two seasons.

While Leeds have also reached out to his agents in recent weeks and have made clear their wish to bring him to Elland Road, it is Marseille who had moved into pole position for his signing, having already agreed personal terms over a five-year deal, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

However, a new update from France now claims that Marseille have failed to agree a package with Feyenoord and the deal now looks to have hit the buffers, much to the frustration of manager Roberto De Zerbi and the player himself, who sources have told us has made a move to the Stade Velodrome his number one priority.

Indeed, their latest bid – understood to be worth €28m (£24.3m, $33m) – has been waved away. And with the French side now unlikely to raise that offer, they have now begun to sound out other options.

As a result, the prospect of a move to Elland Road has now been thrust right back into the limelight.

Bailey, meanwhile, also believes Leeds could still move to sign a No.10 this summer, despite suggestions the Whites will focus on other priorities first and had put that idea on the backburner.

Bailey explains: “They’re interested in [Emiliano] Buendia and [Gustavo] Hamer for the number 10 role too, I think they’re waiting for that one to unfold.

“As it stands with Buendia, the deal Villa want is not acceptable for Leeds, but I think that one will change.

“Obviously they’re working on a number nine as well, and I must admit I am surprised they didn’t push harder for Josh Sargeant if I’m honest.”

Leeds transfer latest: £50m striker link rekindled; Man Utd goalkeeper tussle

Meanwhile, the Whites have been given serious encouragement that a £50m-rated striker could be the next to move to Elland Road after it was revealed the player is aware of their interest and is open to the possible move.

In addition, it’s also been revealed that Leeds also have a genuine interest in signing a Chelsea attacker, who has fallen down the pecking order in the wake of their summer signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Elsewhere, Leeds are emerging as serious contenders to sign Manchester United goalkeeper target Senne Lammens, with Royal Antwerp’s asking price coming to light and with the player’s preference over where he would like to move to next also emerging.

Who should Leeds sign? How Solomon and Igor Paixao compared last season