Tottenham man Manor Solomon was offered to Leeds but has joined Fiorentina instead

Leeds United turned down the chance to re-sign Manor Solomon, sources can confirm to TEAMtalk, with the Whites ready to go all out for a new priority signing instead.

The 48-cap Israel winger was a smash hit during a loan stint at Elland Road last season, scoring 10 times and adding 13 assists during his 41 appearances for Leeds as they stormed to promotion with a 100-point tally. Solomon was expected to re-join Leeds on a permanent deal in the summer, but with the player not committing to the move and trying instead to catch Thomas Frank’s eye at Tottenham Hotspur, the Whites moved instead to bring in Noah Okafor from AC Milan.

That left Solomon instead signing for Villarreal on a season’s loan, but after just 11 appearances for the Yellow Submarine, Solomon is on the move again; this time agreeing a move to Fiorentina, who have taken up a similar loan arrangement with Spurs.

We can reveal that Leeds were approached by intermediaries about a possible deal to re-sign the 26-year-old ahead of the January window.

However, we are told that Leeds were never looking to bring Solomon back this month as they have moved in another direction in terms of how they want their squad built.

In addition to Leeds, we understand that Solomon’s camp contacted several other English clubs as well, including Everton, Sunderland and West Ham.

However, the interest in the winger was not strong, and he has instead decided to join Serie A strugglers Fiorentina.

In an update from Fabrizio Romano, the transfer journalist has confirmed that La Viola – currently bottom of Serie A – have an option to turn the transfer into a permanent €10m (£8.7m, $11.7m) deal at the season’s end, though that will depend on the Tuscany side retaining their place in Serie A.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Leeds’ priorities lie in defence as Hertha Berlin star is chased

While Leeds are open to attacking additions this month – a new striker or a No.10 could be targeted to give Daniel Farke more options up front – their immediate priority lies in signing a new centre-half.

Farke’s recent switch to a back-three system has exposed a lack of depth, exacerbated by Joe Rodon’s ankle ligament injury, expected to sideline the Wales international for a good few weeks and bringing an end to his unbroken run of 104 straight appearances in the side.

With only three recognised senior centre-backs currently available, reinforcements are urgently needed to navigate a gruelling fixture list, including tough clashes against Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal in January.

Now sources have confirmed to our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the Whites are targeting Union Berlin centre-back Danilho Doekhi as a prime target to bolster their backline.

The 27-year-old Dutch defender has emerged as a standout performer in the Bundesliga, renowned for his physical dominance, aerial prowess, and unexpected goal threat. This season alone, Doekhi has netted four league goals – all headers – plus two more in the DFB-Pokal, making him one of Europe’s most dangerous defenders from set pieces. No centre-back has scored more headed goals in the top five leagues since his 2022 arrival at Union.

Crucially, Doekhi’s contract expires in summer 2026, putting Union Berlin in a vulnerable position. The Berlin club, safe from relegation worries under Steffen Baumgart, would prefer a January sale to recoup a fee – potentially around €13m (£11.3m) or less – rather than lose their asset for free.

Leeds could even negotiate a pre-contract for a summer move, but an immediate transfer aligns with Farke’s desire for immediate impact.

Leeds transfer latest: Roma striker on offer; Scottish midfielder tracked

At the other end of the pitch, Graeme Bailey also recently revealed Leeds are one of four Premier League clubs to have been offered Roma striker Artem Dovbyk.

West Ham were another, though their recent double swoop for Gil Vicente striker Pablo and Taty Castellanos from Lazio leaves Leeds up against Everton and Sunderland if they want the Ukrainian.

Of course, the Whites are hugely satisfied with the form of their current striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose incredible run of form is playing him into contention for an England recall ahead of the World Cup.

Elsewhere, Leeds are also posing competition to Celtic for a Scottish Premiership midfielder.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.