Details have emerged over why Leeds United missed out on bringing Manor Solomon back to Elland Road this summer and with TEAMtalk analysing how and why Daniel Farke was squeezed out of the transfer picture for the Tottenham Hotspur star.

The Israeli winger moved to West Yorkshire on a season’s loan ahead of the 2024/25 season and, once the Whites managed to get him back up to full fitness, Solomon played a leading role in helping secure their promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners. And having contributed towards 23 goals across the season (10 scored, 13 assists), Leeds United were heavily tipped to turn his loan move into a permanent deal over the summer.

Leeds’ interest in re-signing the 26-year-old, though, never really got off the ground and the Whites were informed soon after achieving promotion that Solomon’s first intentions were to impress new Tottenham Hotspur coach Thomas Frank and to play his way into his plans by working hard and trying to catch his manager’s eye during pre-season.

And even when Spurs signed Mohammed Kudus, the 44-times capped Israel winger did not even contemplate a move away, feeling that the addition of Champions League football at Spurs, game-time would still fall his way over the course of the campaign.

Indeed, it was only when Spurs boss Frank failed to name Solomon as a possible option to replace the departing Son Heung-min that the penny finally dropped for the player.

By that time, though, Leeds had already begun to pursue more ambitious targets, with the club pushing hard – ultimately unsuccessfully – to land Brazilian star Igor Paixao, who instead opted for Marseille.

But when it did eventually become clear that Solomon was ready to leave Spurs – in the days leading up to transfer deadline day – Leeds had already brought in Noah Okafor, from AC Milan, while the Israeli star, in the words of a transfer journalist, was formulating his own bigger ambitions…

Manor Solomon wanted European football to leave Spurs

Solomon, himself, has already reflected on a crazy day last day of the transfer window that saw him hold talks with Crystal Palace, before ultimately going on to sign for Villarreal on loan just before the deadline arrived.

The straight loan, which contains no option to buy, will allow the Spanish side to field the star against his parent club when they meet in the Champions League next Tuesday.

Writing on Instagram, Solomon admitted it had been a “crazy 24 hours” but that he now “could not wait to get started” at Villarreal. Another interview had seen the winger revealed he had woken up at 6am on deadline day morning not knowing which club he would be playing for come close of play…

In the meantime, transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has explained why Solomon had made it clear to his agent that he only wanted to leave Spurs for a side who could offer him European football.

And with Palace able to offer UEFA Conference League football – they were demoted from the Europa League at the expense of Lyon, based on UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules – he held talks over a cross-city switch with them as a first priority.

However, when Villarreal entered the scene late, and given their offer of Champions League football, it soon became apparent that a move there was in his best interests.

“There’s always competition for these players’ signatures”, he told Football Insider.

“[With] Manor Solomon, Palace tried to sign him but he’s gone to Villarreal, he’s got Champions League football – Leeds can’t offer that right now,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Obviously, Palace had money in their pockets to spend following the sale of Eberechi Eze, and the chance of European football as well.

“There’s no regrets from Daniel Farke – he will now move on and work with what he’s got, to try and ensure that Leeds are well-placed come the January window.”

As O’Rouke touched upon, both those sides were able to offer something Leeds United never good – European football – and leaving Farke with no room for negotiation even if they had made a late move for a winger they had gone early into the window with the intention of signing.

Manor Solomon stats at Leeds United

