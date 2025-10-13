Iconic former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has taken time out of his busy schedule to meet with a supporters’ branch in Malaysia – and the Uruguay manager has revealed his unbroken bond with the club, which will further enhance his legendary status at the club.

The 70-year-old spent an unforgettable near four-year stint as Whites boss between 2018 and 2022, leading the club back into the Premier League and laying down the foundations to which they are still benefiting from today. While he led Leeds United to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League in 2021 – their highest since the 2001/02 season – he was sacked just after the midway point of the very next season when his tactics were found out.

However, despite leaving with Elland Road with one of the highest win percentage records in their history – he won 81 of his 170 matches in charge to accrue a 47.65% success rate – his legend was created by other factors, such as transforming an underperforming club into a success, revolunising their style of play, and improving players such as Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford into England internationals.

Since his brutal sacking, though, in February 2022, almost as much time has passed than time he had in charge, and Bielsa was asked, after attending a fans’ forum in Kuala Lumpur, if the time elapsed had meant his connection to the club lessening.

However, Bielsa, taking the microphone and speaking through a translator, dropped a message that all Leeds fans will love.

“He says that he would like it if the connection between himself and Leeds, which has been alive throughout all his time, never ends.

“And if it depends on him, it won’t end, so he will always be connected in some way to the club.”

Bielsa and Leeds have an unbreakable bond – where is the tribute?

Bielsa’s words will be loved by Leeds fans the world over, with the Argentinian’s time in charge of the club one of the most iconic in their history. From humbly living in a small flat above a sweet shop in Wetherby, to walking to training each day through all weathers, he will be remembered fondly forever.

And while Daniel Farke has an even better record than Bielsa managed at Leeds (the German currently boasts a 58.65 win percentage rate), he suffers somewhat from being regularly compared to his predecessor.

Farke is a likeable character, who has done a brilliant job at Elland Road. But the cold truth is, he will never be Bielsa in the eyes of many supporters.

The club’s previous owners are also well aware of the significance of the Bielsa era at Leeds and had promised, upon his sacking in February 2022, that they would look into marking his time at Elland Road with a significant tribute. Whether that be a statue, or a naming of a stand, is yet to be decided, though naming their Thorp Arch training complex is believed to be the most popular suggestion.

As humble as ever, Bielsa, when contacted, is thought to have declined such an offer, though Leeds of course could reach out again, and especially in light of the 70-year-old’s admittance of having a bond that will last forever.

Leeds United Supporters Club Malaysia committee member JD Richards put the questions to Bielsa and took to social media afterwards to express his clear delight at sharing a room with the legendary manager.

He wrote: “I’m still in shock, if I’m honest. Tonight, I had the honour of interviewing Marcelo Bielsa, a man I hold in such high regard! It seems like he loves us a lot, too. Almost as much as Kalvin! Well done @LuscMalaysia, what a night. One to treasure forever #lufc#mot#bielsa.”

