Bielsa certain to leave Leeds after pundit makes shocking betrayal claim

Tim Sherwood thinks it’s a “million to one” that Marcelo Bielsa is the Leeds United manager next season, and remarkably claimed the players secretly want a new boss.

Bielsa has become nothing short of a club legend since taking the reins at Leeds in 2018. The Argentine was tasked with finally ending their frustrating exile from the top flight. At the second time of asking, Bielsa secured promotion to the Premier League with his fearless brand of football earning rave reviews from fans and pundits alike.

Leeds adapted quickly to the step up in class, finishing ninth in their first season back among the big boys. However, their fortunes have taken a turn for the worse in the current campaign.

Injuries have undoubtedly played a part. The latest news on that front made for grim reading after a quadruple blow was confirmed.

Nevertheless, speculation has begun to swirl the current campaign could be Bielsa’s last at Elland Road.

The Athletic’s Leeds expert, Phil Hay, stated his hunch is Bielsa will leave. The 66-year-old only signs new contracts in 12-month increments, meaning Leeds’ hierarchy will likely have potential replacements in mind if Bielsa did depart. A two-time Copa Libertadores winner has recently been linked.

Now, speaking to the Kelly and Wrighty Show (via Leeds Live), Tim Sherwood has echoed those that think Bielsa’s Leeds career is winding down.

‘Players wish Bielsa walks away’ – Sherwood

Sherwood described Bielsa as “overdemanding” and claimed his ideas have “gone sour”. But even more remarkable was his suggestion the Leeds squad will secretly “wish that Bielsa does walk away”.

“He’s overdemanding,” said Sherwood. “I think they need a new voice. I think the players wish that he does walk away.

“He might have taken them as far as he could. I think his ideas have gone sour. I never see him smile. Leeds seem to have got found out.

Sherwood: Bielsa taken Leeds as far as he can Leeds haven't lived up to their hype after last season, but is that on Bielsa?

“The players are tired and have switched off mentally. When you stop winning, you stop listening to the manager.

“A million in one shot that he stays next season. For the life of me, I can’t see him being there next year.”

Liverpool scouting Raphinha; likely bid date revealed

Meanwhile, Liverpool are biding their time over potential pursuits for West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Leeds United’s Raphinha, and the time they are likeliest to launch a bid has been revealed.

Widespread reports have put Liverpool in the mix to land Bowen or Raphinha in a future transfer window. Both the Hammers and Whites wingers would seemingly be a perfect match for Jurgen Klopp’s demands on paper.

The impending absences of Mane and Salah to the 2021 AFCON prompted speculation a January addition might be made in the forward line.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Raphinha or Bowen won’t be arriving next month.

The outlet confirm Liverpool are scouting the pair, but January moves aren’t in their plans at present.

Instead, the Reds’ recruitment team is ‘looking to add an attacker to the ranks’ before next season commences. The inference is a summer approach in 2022 is far more likely than one in January.

READ MORE: Leeds face double competition after registering interest in 23-goal striker