Marcelo Bielsa addressed the ongoing debate surrounding Tyler Roberts, and admitted Leo Hjelde may require surgery when providing a mixed injury update.

A point of contention among Leeds fans in recent seasons regards the impact – or lack thereof – from Tyler Roberts. The attacker, 23, continues to hold the faith of Bielsa despite struggling to impose himself in matches.

Indeed, Roberts has just one goal and one assist to his name in 21 league appearances this season.

He fared little better last year, notching just one goal and two assists across the entire Premier League campaign. Though admittedly, he was mainly used from the bench last season.

Roberts has become a lightning rod for criticism when results don’t go well. The fact promising youngster Joe Gelhardt continues to be overlooked from the bench has further exacerbated the situation.

However, speaking in his Friday press conference (via Leeds Live), Bielsa acknowledged the complaints from the fanbase.

Yet the Argentine stopped short of suggesting his faith in Roberts is misplaced. Instead, he pointed to Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Rodrigo as examples of reaping the rewards with players who came under intense scrutiny in their early Leeds careers.

“I see the same things the fans do,” said Bielsa. “What they ask of him is always justified, what they’re claiming.

“They are based on evaluating a player that plays and giving him a qualification. A qualification is not positive, then to demand another option.

“That happened with Bamford, with James, with Rodrigo in his moment and now with Tyler.

“I have to admit and accept the claims. Of course, I am always subject to external evaluation and I always have auto-criticism.

“Evidently, it’s not deficient and it’s necessary I take on more responsibility than I did before. I don’t imagine how to do it.”

Mixed bag in injury update

Leeds face Manchester United on Sunday, though will continue to be without several of their key men.

Providing an injury update, Bielsa said: “Kalvin [Phillips] and [Liam] Cooper continue their normal processes. The objective is they get to March available. The medical calculation was 12 weeks and that has not changed.”

There was better news regarding Stuart Dallas who could be in line to feature. However, surgery is a possibility for young defender Leo Hjelde pending his response to treatment for a knee issue.

“Dallas is recovering. He hasn’t been discarded from Sunday’s game,” added Bielsa.

“Hjelde has an injury in his knee. If the process in the next three weeks is effective, he would be available in that term. It could happen he may not recover in those 20 days, which would result in a surgery.”

On Bamford, who has been out since early December with a hamstring injury, Bielsa stated: “No, he continues with the same problem.”

Bielsa dismisses future talk; hails Leeds fans

There has been speculation in recent weeks regarding Bielsa’s position next season.

American manager Jesse Marsch is reportedly the man Leeds chief Victor Orta has lined up, though Bielsa refused to talk about his future when probed in the press conference.

Instead, he paid the Elland Road faithful a huge compliment when asked about what sort of atmosphere will be generated against Man Utd on Sunday.

“It’s not what I would like, but it’s what the fans give always. They always support the team unconditionally,” said Bielsa.

“It’s difficult to imagine a support better or bigger than the one we have already received.

“The presence of a classic opponent increases the enthusiasm, it’s going to be precious to witness it. Of course, we think more about what we can give to the public than what we receive of them.”

