Marcelo Bielsa is facing a ‘complicated’ future at Leeds United and the club have lined up a Portuguese manager to replace him, according to one journalist.

Bielsa’s future has once again been thrown into question following the 6-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both hit braces, and were joined by Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk on the scoresheet.

The result put Liverpool just three points behind league leaders Manchester City, with the title race well and truly back on. But it is a far different story for Leeds as they are being dragged into a relegation battle.

The Whites sit in 15th place as things stand, three points above the drop zone. However, the three teams directly below – Everton, Newcastle and Burnley – have games in hand on them.

Bielsa has been a massive success at Elland Road since joining the Yorkshire club back in June 2018. He played a huge role in Leeds ending their long wait for top-flight football.

But rumours are beginning to swirl that he could walk away from the job at the end of a tough campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa future uncertain

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari now provides his take on the situation. He claims Bielsa’s future at Leeds is uncertain and ‘complicated’.

Whites officials are also beginning to act in their bid to find a suitable replacement. And according to the report, a former Tottenham target is on their radar.

That man is Paulo Fonseca, who had been in line to replace Jose Mourinho at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last summer. However, they eventually went for Nuno Espirito Santo instead.

Leeds are ‘evaluating’ whether Fonseca’s style of football may suit the current crop of players. Should the Portuguese pass that test, then he could be the subject of an official approach.

Kalvin Phillips contract update

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips wants to sign a new contract at Leeds United to take him through to 2026 – but only if they stay in the Premier League, according to a report.

Leeds want to tie him down to a new deal, aware of the significant transfer interest in him. Indeed, West Ham reportedly failed with an ambitious late swoop for Phillips in January.

Phillips revealed in December that he wants a new contract at Leeds. He told the Daily Mail: “I just want to focus on getting back fit.

“But I speak to the owner regularly. I want a new contract. I’m very happy here.”

According to The Athletic, though, Phillips will only sign a new deal if Leeds avoid relegation this season.

READ MORE: ‘Of course it worries me’; Bielsa ‘can’t explain’ capitulation but makes Leeds pledge