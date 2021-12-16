Marcelo Bielsa has revealed what happened during Leeds United’s analysis of the 7-0 thrashing by Man City.

The Whites are missing a number of key players at the moment, most notably Englishmen Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips. This meant Bielsa had to put out a makeshift team for the trip to Etihad Stadium.

Pacy winger Dan James was selected up front, while full-back Luke Ayling started in the centre of defence.

It was a night to forget for Leeds as their opponents put on a dominant display. City went in front just eight minutes in thanks to Phil Foden. Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne (2), Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet.

During Thursday’s press conference, Bielsa was quizzed about his post-match analysis and how his Leeds stars reacted.

“We looked at the difficulties we had in the game and the things we needed to resolve that we didn’t,” he said (via Leeds Live).

“To summarise, we’re not better than City but we can compete against them. For that to happen, the first thing we need to do is make them worse than they are.

“To make them worse we need to make sure in attack they receive the ball uncomfortably. We didn’t get that. And for our offensive resources to be noticed, we need to give the ball to our forwards from closer, for that it’s necessary that the ball goes up progressively and we also didn’t manage to do that.

“And the conclusions are we didn’t manage to weaken their qualities to attack, nor did we manage to show our individual or collective resources.”

Leeds feel weakened by defeat – Bielsa

Bielsa then spoke about him and his players feeling ‘very uncomfortable’ due to the manner in which they were beaten.

“After losing the game 7-0, you feel very uncomfortable with what you offer and of course you feel weakened and it can’t be any other way,” he added.

“So to explain what I’ve just explained: nobody has a tolerance to listen to these type of explanations from the conductor who’s responsible for a 7-0 loss. But you ask me and sincerely I wouldn’t know what else to answer you as I also don’t want to evade the question or response and give a response that nobody’s willing to listen to.”

Manager responds to sack questions

The tactician also had to defend his position as sack rumours continue to swirl.

“What you are trying to say is if I am in fear of being sacked,” he told reporters. “I never feel it is correct to presume you have to show a fortitude with time.

“Of course, this moment is the worst of all the moments I have had at Leeds. And of course to lose 7-0 is not just another defeat.

“You say we have won two in 10, you can also see it more positive. When you cut off the results it shows where the question is going, natural you do it this way.

“Can also say prior to City, this segment is the most productive so far? The performance against Chelsea was also the best.

“It’s natural a 7-0 result generates the repercussion it’s generated. It’s totally justified it’s that way. I always think in adversity you have to face the difficulties. That demands you be in form, face it with the totality of what you are capable of.”

Bielsa will be hoping for a response when Leeds host Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday at 17:30.

