Leeds United have decided to part company with manager Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch will take over earlier than he thought, according to a report.

Bielsa has proved a revelation and a hero for Leeds fans after finally securing their promotion. Indeed, the Argentine has managed to get the Whites back in the Premier League in a task many others failed with.

He impressed in his first season in the top flight, achieving one of the highest points totals for a newly-promoted side. In fact, Leeds finished ninth as Bielsa’s man-to-man marking system caught many by surprise.

However, results have taken a major turn for the worse this season. Midfield talisman Kalvin Phillips admitted in December that teams have worked the tactics out. Nevertheless, he stressed that Bielsa would never change.

Injuries to Phillips and defender Liam Cooper – among countless others – have not helped Leeds’ cause. However, their current run of form – capped off by Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham – has reportedly caused Leeds to take action.

Indeed, 90min reports that the Whites have decided to part ways with Bielsa after 26 games of the campaign.

They will now accelerate their plan to bring American coach Jesse Marsch into the dugout in his place.

Reports had revealed how Leeds lined up Marsch, who was most recently in charge of RB Leipzig, as the potential successor to Bielsa in the summer.

Chelsea lead race against Barcelona for Leeds winger Raphinha this summer Chelsea lead the race for Raphinha from Leeds United with Barcelona falling short

90min adds that Marsch had spoken to intermediaries and assumed he would step in at the end of the season.

However, Leeds will progress with their plan early. Marsch will therefore have the opportunity to keep the Elland Road club in the Premier League, although it remains unclear when he could step in.

Marsch left RB Leipzig in December after advancing is coaching career in the Red Bull stable. He has also worked with Austrian club RB Salzburg.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo last score a free-kick?

Before then, he was at New York Red Bulls for over three years.

90min adds that Leeds are currently in talks with Bielsa about ‘how his departure will pan out’.

Marsch faces tough Leeds start after Bielsa

The report does not make clear when Leeds expect to have Marsch in charge.

Nevertheless, whichever game is his first, he faces a tough task to turn the tide at Elland Road.

Before the 4-0 defeat to Spurs, Leeds lost 6-0 to Liverpool at Anfield and conceded four against Manchester United.

Overall, they have shipped 60 goals in 26 Premier League games this season and are firmly in a relegation battle.

In fact, two of the teams in and around the 16th-placed Whites have played fewer games.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium.