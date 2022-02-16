Marcelo Bielsa has Leeds back-up plan after contact is made about summer ‘precaution’

Marcelo Bielsa has a Leeds United back-up plan after contact was made about a summer “precaution”, according to reports.

With the season nearing its climax, discussion around Bielsa‘s future is ramping up once more. As has become standard with the enigmatic manager, nobody quite knows what his intentions are come the end of it.

His tendency to sign just one-year contracts allows him to walk away when he likes. Last summer, he only extended his deal a day before the Premier League resumed.

Since then, it has been a testing few months for Bielsa and his Whites side.

They have struggled to replicate the form that saw them finish ninth in their first campaign back in the big time.

Whether that would push him towards the exit door is unclear. At 66 years old, he may be ready for a new challenge or even retirement.

His achievements across a 30-plus-year career mean he would be a sought after head coach.

And that could be why Bielsa has been linked to Fenerbahce in Turkish media. As per Fanatik, there has discussion about his “condition”.

They claim if the Argentine boss were to leave Leeds, then that would be his destination.

Fenerbahce, who are seeking a permanent new boss, have former Germany manager Joachim Low at the top of their list of targets.

And although president Ali Koc is confident he will be in their dugout next season, he is “taking precautions” by approaching Bielsa now.

Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus and German manager Roger Schmidt are also in the running.

Leeds look to the future

Meanwhile, Leeds are reportedly in a transfer battle with River Plate to sign MLS attacker Valentin Castellanos this summer.

He is a 23-year-old centre-forward currently playing for New York City FC, one of Manchester City’s affiliate clubs.

The Argentina U23 international has never actually played in his home country. He came through the ranks in Chile, before moving to Uruguay and then on to MLS.

Castellanos had an exceptional campaign in 2020-21, bagging 23 goals in 36 matches. Add eight assists to that tally, and it’s clear to see why a Premier League move could be in store for the player.

Castellanos has previously been on Everton’s radar, but reports now suggest Leeds could win the race for his signature…

