A return to management could be in line for former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, with the popular Argentine on the shortlist for the Colombia job.

Bielsa has been out of a job since March. That’s after his time at Leeds ended after close to four years in charge. It’s as long as Bielsa has ever been in charge of any one single club – and he will forever be remembered as a iconic figure at Elland Road.

A slip in form in the Whites’ second season in the Premier League contributed to Bielsa being sacked. Indeed, he failed to reach the same heights as the previous campaign, and had Leeds just two points above the relegation places.

He enjoyed a good period of his managerial career with Leeds, though. The Argentinian coach led them back to the Premier League after 16 seasons away, winning the second tier by a 10-point margin in 2019/20.

He the inspired his side to a ninth-placed finish on their return to the Premier League. The Whites finished above the likes of Aston Villa and Wolves, and just two places below Arsenal.

However, a four-game losing streak this season, among other factors, was enough to force him out of the door.

He could be in line for a return to management, though. According to Caracol, Bielsa has been added to the shortlist for the Colombia job.

The position is vacant, after Reinaldo Rueda was sacked, as he failed to lead the side to the World Cup.

Should Leeds United have sacked Marcelo Biesla for Jesse Marsch? Are Leeds United still doomed after sacking Marcelo Bielsa for Jesse Marsch as same style is likely

Of course, Bielsa is no stranger to international management. The 66-year-old was in charge of Argentina from 1998 to 2004. He then took the Chile job, and was in that role from 2007 t0 2011.

The Argentine was also reportedly eyed for the Bolivia job last month. Indeed, he has options, should he want to take up another job in management.

Bielsa wage demands could scupper plans

The report does state that Bielsa’s wages could prove an issue. The former Leeds boss was earning a reported £147,000 per week at Elland Road.

Whether or not that is an issue remains to be seen, as there has been no formal approach from Colombia.

The job could prove an attractive prospect for Bielsa. Colombia are currently ranked 17th in the FIFA world rankings, and have a host of quality players to pick from.

What’s more, Colombia is not too far from Bielsa’s native Argentina. Given his obvious passion for management, it would be a surprise if Bielsa did not take another job at some point.

READ MORE: Agbonlahor sticks boot in and backs Jesse Marsch in contempt of Bielsa, Leeds methods