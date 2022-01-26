Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa refuses to give up on the Brenden Aaronson transfer and remains “obssessed” with bringing the USA midfielder to Elland Road.

The Whites have zoned in on their midfield as a vital area to add to in the January transfer window. While Daniel James and Junior Firpo bolstered attack and defence in the summer, midfield is an area of concern.

As such, Leeds head coach Bielsa has identified RB Salzburg star Aaronson as a key target.

United saw their opening £15million bid for the USA international swiftly rejected. That was soon followed by an increased offer of £20m, with Salzburg once again standing firm.

And despite director of football Victor Orta travelling to Austria for negotiations, it seems Salzburg have little desire to sell this month.

Indeed, they are currently preparing for a Champions League round-of-16 tie with Bayern Munich. And weakening their squad this month appears the last thing on their mind. As a result, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has indicated Leeds are facing disappointment.

In addition, further confirmation of Salzburg’s stance came on Tuesday night, thanks to some probing from journalist Ryan Taylor.

However, as per transfer gospel, Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are refusing to give up hope. Their bid remains on the table with Salzburg and while the window remains open, they will wait hopefully on a potential deal.

‘Situation not easy for Leeds’

Furthermore, Romano claims Leeds boss Bielsa is desperate to get his hands on the USA midfielder.

RB Salzburg reject Leeds bid for Brenden Aaronson Leeds United have had a bid for Brenden Aaronson rejected by RB Salzburg but will bid again for American international

“Yes, it’s true. It’s true Salzburg rejected this proposal from Leeds,” Romano said in a video clip on the Que Golazo Podcast Twitter account.

“They want him, they’re obsessed with him, they want to sign him. But Aaronson is an important player

“They feel that he would be perfect for Leeds immediately but the problem is Salzburg prefer to wait.

“They have European football, they want to keep him until the end of the season and maybe sell him in the summer.

“This is why the situation is still not easy between the clubs.”

Brenden Aaronson wants Leeds transfer

Romano then gave Leeds further hope over a deal by stating Aaronson is more than open to a switch to Elland Road.

“The player would be open to this move,” Romano continued. “But from the club’s side, from Leeds’ side and from Salzburg’s side, at the moment, nothing is agreed yet because they hope to keep the player until the end of the season.

“We will see what happens in the coming days. At the end of the transfer window, anything can happen. But at the moment, it’s not an easy one for Leeds.”

Should the deal fail to materialise, though, Hay reckons Leeds will finish the window empty handed.

“Leeds’ prime target is Brenden Aaronson, the United States international at Red Bull Salzburg.

“They have submitted two bids for him but neither has been accepted. Leeds have a week to decide whether or not to try to force the issue.

“One way or another, Leeds want Aaronson at Elland Road. But they are willing to wait until the summer to sign him if Salzburg maintain their stance that he is not for sale in this window.

“Aaronson is very interested in a move to England but Salzburg are under no pressure to let him go. If the Aaronson move doesn’t materialise, a quiet end to January is likely at Leeds.”

READ MORE: Leeds transfer talks ‘gaining speed’ as Bild reports 2 Bundesliga winger deal is on