Bielsa takes dim view on Leeds transfer speculation as injuries bite

Marcelo Bielsa insists Leeds United would not be pressured into making signings in the January transfer window, despite seeing their festive programme preparations hit by the loss of four of their most important players.

The Whites have found the going tough on their second season back in the top flight and currently lie 15th. Indeed, a plethora of injuries have taken their toll on Bielsa’s plans with the Argentine liking to work with a small group.

And it’s now been confirmed that they must do without four key stars for an unspecified period of time.

Indeed, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford all sustained hamstring injuries against Brentford. And forward Rodrigo is also facing a spell on the sidelines with a heel problem.

Asked if that will see Leeds leap into transfer action in January, Bielsa though suggested otherwise.

And while keeping his options open, he insists Leeds will happily dip into their talented pool of Under-23s stars to help them through.

“Of course we didn’t expect these injuries,” he told a press conference at Thorp Arch. “But I am always optimistic and I always work so the difficulties trouble us as least as possible.

Players coming back

“We have players coming back and have good squad options in [Charlie] Cresswell and [Joe] Gelhardt. [Mateusz] Klich is also an option as a offensive midfielder. [Adam] Forshaw can play as a defensive midfielder.”

Turning his thoughts towards the January window, Bielsa is all too aware of the issues in bringing new signings in.

“With regards to signings, if there is any player the club is in conditions to bring in – and is better than the players at our disposal – then we will consider this. But we all know the difficulties of the winter transfer market. It is difficult to find players who don’t have a place in the team they are in.

Leeds United are interested in John Swift Leeds could get John Swift for a cut price.

“Whether this is an economically viable option. For these three conditions to be met is not easy.”

On the task of facing Chelsea, Bielsa added: “We are preparing ourselves with a lot of hope, whether that is drawing or winning. These hopes are pronounced as it is a very big opponent.

“To get points in these games gives us an added value. We will tackle each of those games with added excitement.”

Bielsa ready to call on Koch

One man who could soon come back into the reckoning too, is Robin Koch.

Sidelined since August with a pelvic injury, he has missed the last 10 days’ training with an illness.

However, he will return to training on Saturday and Bielsa admits he could soon be called upon.

However, he will first need some game time with the Under-23s to return to speed.

“He can play as a centre back or as a defensive midfielder. He’s been out for a long time so the prep has been demanding.

“We think his form needs competition. In case we need him quicker, we would analyse the possibility of calling him up. Three conditions: healthy, fit physically and fine technically. After competitive rhythm, he gets it in the U23 games.”

READ MORE: Kalvin Phillips transfer choice ‘clear’ as Man Utd are given unwanted answer