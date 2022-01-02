A relieved Marcelo Bielsa and Stuart Dallas both credited their “difficult” opposition Burnley after Leeds reigned victorious at Elland Road.

Whites boss Bielsa has his versatile star Dallas to thank for the three points after he curled in to make it 2-1, before they added a late third. Prior to that the Clarets had drawn level after going behind in the first half.

It was a huge three points as defeat would have left them just three points off the relegation zone. Instead, they are now eight points clear.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Bielsa said: “Yes it was very necessary to get the win and it was a relief for us to be able to get it.”

“We dominated the game, created danger, they created not too much danger against us.

“But the game was very difficult to sustain. They managed to make it very difficult.

“I thought it was going to be difficult to go again [after Burnley’s equaliser] but we managed to get back and dominate the game again.

“We played a lot like how I want us to play.”

Dallas, who had just one Premier League assist to his name prior to the match, echoed his manager’s sentiment.

Describing the win he simply said: “Brilliant.”

“It’s relief more than anything,” Dallas continued. “We didn’t start so well, they caused us some problems. We got into the game then and we dominated.

“After we got ahead we’re disappointed with giving away the free-kick, it’s a great finish, but we got back into the game then.”

Leeds win huge, says Dallas

He added: “We knew this was a huge game coming in to today. We don’t use it as an excuse but we’ve had a number of issues in the club throughout the festive period.

“So huge credit to the staff here for getting the players out on the pitch today.

“We’ve tried to rediscover some of the form we’ve been missing this season.

“People talk about Burnley being a long-ball team, but there’s a method to the way they play, they’re difficult opposition.”

