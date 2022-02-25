Bielsa ‘very worried’ about Leeds standing as he grows wary of ‘repercussions’

Marcelo Bielsa says he is used to the pressure after admitting he is “very worried” about where Leeds United are in the Premier League.

Bielsa is a hero at Leeds for guiding them back to the Premier League, where they finished ninth at the first attempt last season. This term, though, has been much more challenging.

Leeds are hovering above the relegation zone, which has put the spotlight on Bielsa in the eyes of some pundits. Reports have also cropped up about who may replace him if he leaves in the summer.

For now, the Argentine tactician must focus on what remains of the season, in an effort to ensure Leeds are in the Premier League still next season.

However, Bielsa admitted there are concerns about their current standing.

Speaking in view of their match against Tottenham in Saturday’s early kick-off, he said: “Very worried. The worry is proportionate to the results we have obtained.”

The vastly experienced Bielsa is already in his longest tenure with a club. He has had more than 10 other jobs before. Therefore, he says there is nothing unusual for him in terms of facing pressure.

He added: “I am a normal person. I do a job that has a lot of repercussions and I feel like all the people that are not able to offer the results that are expected.

“The situation I am going through is similar to that of a common person where they are not able to achieve what they should.

“The repercussion of my task is the big difference and I am used to living through these situations.”

And asked if he would ever consider stepping down, he replied: “I never presume of fortitude. What I have clear is the more adverse the situation is, the more I fortify myself to face it.”

Bielsa explains defensive dilemmas

One issue for Leeds under Bielsa has been their defensive record. Although, he is of the belief that the situation would have been different without injuries.

That said, he has high thoughts of those who have had to cover in different roles.

Bielsa said: “Any explanation I may give I try not to give excuses but to explain.

“When you go through negative moments any explanation that you give is rejected.

“What said was that in our squad the positions of right centre-back, left centre-back and defensive midfield have five players that occupy those positions.

“Those positions are occupied by Llorente, Struijk, Koch, Phillips and Cooper. The sixth player we have added to that position as always is Hjelde who is a young player.

“Leeds in their planning cannot have two players of a high level in every position. In the case of this position we have five players of a top level and a sixth one, a young one. Of those six players, five were missing at the same time.

“So that situation is resolved it by Ayling as a centre-back and Forshaw as a defensive midfielder. In a game like the last one the players that shone the most were those two and in the game against Man Utd, the same.

“Sometimes a resolution of the problems depends on those who are available. Of course you would have other arguments.”

Bielsa was later able to confirm that Diego Llorente and Robin Koch will both be available for the match. The latter was a particular doubt after a head injury, but his manager insists it “should not be dramatised.”

